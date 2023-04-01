Cristiano Ronaldo convinced me to move to Al Nassr, says defender Alex Telles

Alex Telles on international duty with Brazil
Alex Telles on international duty with Brazil
A chat with Cristiano Ronaldo helped convince Brazilian full-back Alex Telles to leave Manchester United and join up with the Portuguese star at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Telles, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, signed a contract until 2025 with Al Nassr in July.

‭‭"When Al Nassr talked to me the first time, I sent a massage to Cristiano and his answer was to come (join him)," Telles said in an interview posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Of course, Cristiano continues to develop and his experience increases every day."

"Watch the number of goals he scores. I will be biased when I talk about him because of the records he broke, and I was lucky to play with him at Manchester United and then Al Nassr‭‭.

"(Ronaldo) is still a decisive player and a great leader who always takes responsibility in the dressing room, helps everyone and creates a good atmosphere."

‭‭Al Nassr are second in the league table with 25 points, four adrift of leaders Al Hilal.

