Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture during Al Nassr win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture during Al Nassr win
Cristiano Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture during Al Nassr win
Ronaldo opened the scoring in Al Nassr's win
Ronaldo opened the scoring in Al Nassr's win
Profimedia
Cristiano Ronaldo (39) faced a flurry of criticism after appearing to make an obscene gesture following the end of Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab in an exciting Saudi Pro League game on Sunday.

The Portugal forward opened the scoring with a 21st-minute penalty but Al Nassr needed a late goal from Brazilian Talisca, who struck twice, to settle the game with four minutes left.

After the final whistle, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area. The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

In the background, chants of "Messi" could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina.

The incident was not caught on television cameras, but some Saudi pundits said Ronaldo should be sanctioned.

There has been no official response but Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat said the national football federation (SAFF) had opened an investigation into the incident.

"The disciplinary committee is facing the biggest test. We will wait and see," Waleed Al Farraj, a prominent Saudi writer and television host, said on social media platform X.

"Everything has its limits, no matter how famous you are. This is how the major leagues are."

Al Nassr were not immediately available to comment.

Ronaldo celebrates his goal
Reuters

Ronaldo has faced similar criticism in the past. In April last year, he appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout following the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.

Earlier this month, he picked up an Al Hilal scarf thrown at him from the stands, put it in his shorts and then threw it away as he walked towards the tunnel after Al Nassr lost 2-0 in the Riyadh Season Cup final.

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr as a free agent in late 2022, tops the Saudi league scoring charts with 22 goals in 20 appearances so far this season. Al Nassr are second in the table with 52 points, four behind Al Hilal, who have a game in hand.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueRonaldo CristianoAl NassrAl Shabab
Related Articles
Messi and Suarez both score as Inter Miami are beaten in friendly with Al Hilal
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Mourinho and Dybala to reunite? Casemiro linked with Saudi switch
Al Nassr postpone China friendlies as Ronaldo injured before Inter Miami clash
Show more
Football
PSG coach Luis Enrique says Kylian Mbappe will play 'when I want him'
Real Madrid battle past Sevilla as mercurial Luka Modric scores late winner
Football Tracker: Modric scores late winner for Real Madrid, AC Milan draw with Atalanta
Updated
AC Milan lose ground on league leaders after Atalanta claim well-earned point
Energy-sapped Chelsea rue missed chances after devastating loss to Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp revels in Liverpool's 'insane' EFL Cup triumph over Chelsea
Lautaro Martinez at the double as imperious Inter Milan cruise past Lecce
Virgil van Dijk applauds his young Liverpool team's effort in winning EFL Cup
PSG salvage controversial draw against Rennes after last-gasp Goncalo Ramos penalty
Most Read
Football Tracker: Modric scores late winner for Real Madrid, AC Milan draw with Atalanta
Virgil van Dijk heads youthful Liverpool side to extra-time EFL Cup final win over Chelsea
Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea are morphing into stronger competitive unit
Jordan Thompson downs Casper Ruud to win maiden ATP crown at Los Cabos Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings