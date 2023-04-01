DAZN to stream Saudi Pro League matches in six countries including UK and Germany

DAZN will stream three Saudi Pro League matches per week
Reuters
DAZN has secured the rights to stream Saudi Pro League matches for a two-year period in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Belgium and Canada, the sports video service said on Wednesday.

As part of the deal, DAZN will stream three Saudi Pro League matches per week. It will also stream all the matches of Al-Nassr, the club that signed Cristiano Ronaldo last year and recruited Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich in the close season.

Since the capture of Portugal forward Ronaldo, the Saudi league has grown in stature by signing top players from Europe, including Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema who left Real Madrid to join champions Al-Ittihad.

"The RSL (Roshn Saudi League) is rapidly developing into an international phenomenon, attracting some incredible talent that will only improve an already strong and vibrant competition," Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said in a statement.

"It's a great opportunity for DAZN to deliver greater and deserved prominence for the RSL, its clubs and the Saudi game more generally, as well as adding even more quality content to our platform for our subscribers."

The new season kicks off on Friday with Al-Ahli - who have signed Champions League winners like Riyad Mahrez, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino - taking on Al-Hazem.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueRonaldo CristianoSadio ManeBenzema KarimAl NassrAl HilalAl Ittihad
