Marcelo Gallardo to be Al Ittihad's new coach, Argentinian press reports

The River supremo is on his way to Arabia

Karim Benzema's (35) Al Ittihad have signed former River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo (47), Argentinian broadcaster TycSports reported on Wednesday.

The coach had been without a club since 2022 when he left the helm of the Argentinian champions.

Al Ittihad, who are currently fifth in Saudi Arabia, sacked Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo at the beginning of the month.

The team from Jeddah will be Fluminense's possible opponents in the Club World Cup next month.

