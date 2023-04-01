Ronaldo nowhere to be seen as first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Ronaldo nowhere to be seen as first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury
Ronaldo nowhere to be seen as first season in Saudi Arabia ends with injury
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January after an explosive end to his Manchester United career
Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January after an explosive end to his Manchester United career
Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo (38) missed the final matchday of the Saudi Pro League due to injury as his Al-Nassr team finished their season with 3-0 victory over Al-Fateh on Wednesday.

The Portuguese forward decided not to sit on the bench for the frustrating end to his first season in Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr in January on a contract estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros.

Ronaldo ended up with 14 goals in 19 matches, having played every minute of every league game barring a 1-1 draw with Al-Ettifaq last month when he was taken off in the 84th minute, and Wednesday's final match.

Al-Nassr failed to win any trophies this season and finished the league in second place, five points behind the champions Al-Ittihad.

Mentions
FootballRonaldo CristianoSaudi Professional LeagueAl-Nassr
Related Articles
Cristiano Ronaldo ends disappointing debut season in Saudi Arabia empty-handed
Al-Ittihad crowned Saudi league champions ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
Ronaldo says Saudi league could become top five in the world
Show more
Football
Pulisic spearheads USMNT squad for CONCACAF Nations League title defence
Harassment of Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor condemned by PGMOL
Bundesliga relegation playoff: Stuttgart boost survival hopes with Hamburg hammering
Juventus looking to end season on a high note, Serie A's second place up for grabs
Karim Benzema coy on his Real Madrid future - 'At the moment I'm in Madrid'
PSG say Saturday's game against Clermont to be last for Messi 'this season'
Updated
Ajax confirm that interim manager Johnny Heitinga won't take over permanently
Kane wishes Pochettino all the best at Chelsea, says AI could help reduce injuries
Updated
Marseille manager Igor Tudor to leave the club, club president confirms
Four more stars out of contract in 2023 - and the clubs who should sign them
Most Read
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma
PSG say Saturday's game against Clermont to be last for Messi 'this season'
Nikola Jokic is one in a million and he now stands on the brink of NBA greatness
Transfer News LIVE: Mount reportedly close to United switch, City courting Kovacic