Saudi Pro League director Emenalo hoping for quiet January window

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Saudi Pro League director Emenalo hoping for quiet January window
Saudi Pro League director Emenalo hoping for quiet January window
SPL's spending exceeded that of four of Europe's "big five" leagues with only Britain's Premier League clubs splurging more on transfers
SPL's spending exceeded that of four of Europe's "big five" leagues with only Britain's Premier League clubs splurging more on transfers
Reuters
Saudi Pro League (SPL) clubs should only sign players of the "highest level" in the January transfer window after aggressively splashing out in the summer, the league's director of football, Michael Emenalo, said.

The outlay of $957 million in the Saudi summer window, which closed on September 7, saw several high-profile players including Neymar, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante move to the league.

The league's spending exceeded that of four of Europe's "big five" leagues with only Britain's Premier League clubs splurging more on transfers than those in the Middle Eastern country.

"I think we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish, which was to get our foot into the market and compete aggressively," Emenalo said in an interview on the SPL website.

"But, also, we wanted to do that while giving every single club in the league an opportunity to improve. I believe we accomplished that.

"And I believe that, what you're seeing, in terms of the quality of the games and the performance of most of the acquired international players, is a vindication that the transfer market has been relatively well."

Asked if the coming transfer window would also have a flurry of activity, Emenalo said: "I'm hoping it's not very busy, because I think the job that was done has been quite interesting and aggressive, and most of the clubs, I believe, have what they need.

"And hopefully the attention will now turn to work within the training facilities to improve these players and to allow the time to adapt and perform.

"Now, whatever additional improvement that we need to do for any club, with time on our hands and preparation, we believe will be additions of the highest level."

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeagueBenzema KarimKante N'GoloNeymar
Related Articles
Benzema enticed by Saudi Arabia's 'huge' football project after summer move
Neymar responding well to treatment, says Brazil's team doctor
Brazil star Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery following ACL injury
Show more
Football
Creative Lee delights South Korea coach Klinsmann after comfortable victory over Singapore
Gareth Southgate's plans for England disrupted amid players injuries
Colombia fight back to shock Brazil, Uruguay beat Messi's Argentina
Scotland's McTominay lambasts Georgia players for 'crying like babies'
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold revels in new midfield role for England
Euro 2024 roundup: Slovakia clinch qualification with comeback win over Iceland
Salah bags four goals for Egypt as Nigeria suffer a shock setback in World Cup qualifying
Updated
Goals flow as Asia's top nations make winning start to World Cup qualifying
Updated
Italy call up late backup for feverish Vicario, injured Bastoni replaced
Most Read
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Zverev says he'll be Medvedev's biggest fan in Alcaraz ATP Finals clash
Salah bags four goals for Egypt as Nigeria suffer a shock setback in World Cup qualifying

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings