AC Milan lose ground on league leaders after Atalanta claim well-earned point

Atalanta claimed a deserved point
Profimedia
Atalanta’s impressive record when facing AC Milan at San Siro continued with a hard-fought 1-1 draw on Sunday evening, extending La Dea’s unbeaten league run to eight matches while condemning the Rossoneri to lose further ground on Serie A’s top-two.

Their spirits not dampened by wins for both Inter and Juventus earlier in the day, Milan supporters came in their droves to be treated to a moment of individual brilliance inside three minutes as their side seized the advantage.

The dancing feet of the mercurial Rafael Leão were solely responsible, as he shook off Emil Holm and evaded the desperate lunge of Giorgio Scalvini to hit an unstoppable whipped strike past the limp hand of Marco Carnesecchi and nestling into the far top corner.

Leao opened the scoring
What followed was impressive from Atalanta - the side with five straight wins under their belts sought to add to a remarkable 17 goals from that period, with efforts from Holm and Milan loanee Charles De Ketelaere unfortunate not to come to fruition for La Dea.

Milan were afforded more freedom after weathering that initial storm, but the lightning strike did come for Atalanta just prior to the HT whistle.

Stefano Pioli was in disbelief that Olivier Giroud’s high challenge on Holm was regarded enough for a penalty by referee Daniele Orsato, but Teun Koopmeiners was unwavering, launching it down the middle as a grounded Mike Maignan looked on.

The restart didn’t quite herald the same intensity as the opening minutes, but promising signs came with reinforcements for both sides, especially as Davide Calabria cut inside to sting Carnesecchi’s palms.

Only the finish was missing for the hosts as they found a dangerous rhythm, and Christian Pulisic brought down a long ball to graze the outside of the post, before Davide Zappacosta was perfectly placed to head Giroud’s attempt off the line.

Match stats
Statsperform

Content with a point, Atalanta were stationed in their own area for the remainder, and their task was complete with Milan failing to replicate Leão’s early heroics.

While not making up ground on fourth-placed Bologna, a game in hand at this very stadium against Inter followed by a matchup with the Rossoblù themselves gives Gian Piero Gasperini’s men the perfect opportunity to put themselves in the driving seat.

Milan have still not tasted defeat at this arena since November, but Pioli's side missed the chance to move within a point of second-placed Juventus.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Théo Hernandez (AC Milan

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanAtalanta
