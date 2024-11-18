Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. AC Milan midfielder Reijnders hints that contract negotiations are underway

AC Milan midfielder Reijnders hints that contract negotiations are underway

Carlos Volcano / Tribal Football
AC Milan's Tijani Reijnders celebrates scoring against Real Madrid
AC Milan's Tijani Reijnders celebrates scoring against Real MadridOscar del Pozo / AFP
Tijjani Reijnders (26) says he's ready to sign a new deal with AC Milan.

Despite attracting interest from across Europe, the Holland midfielder sees his future with the Rossoneri.

Reijnders said, "We are discussing the renewal at the moment but I can't say more.

"However, I see myself at Milan until my thirties."

On the weekend clash with Juventus, he also told Gianlucadimarzio.com:  "I'm confident for the match against Juve.

"We have our destiny in our hands, our goal, however, is to finish in the top eight."

Mentions
FootballSerie ATijjani ReijndersAC MilanJuventus
Related Articles
Juventus announce termination of Pogba's contract despite reduction in doping ban
Colombia's Cabal to undergo surgery after ACL injury in blow to Juventus
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Show more
Football
Nagelsmann eyeing World Cup with Germany breezing through Nations League
Norway coach feels side aren't yet good enough to qualify for the World Cup
Rodrigo Bentancur handed seven-match ban for making racist remark about Son
England star Grealish heaps praise on outgoing interim head coach Carsley
De Jong & Van Dijk left out of squad for the Netherlands' Nations League clash with Bosnia
Criticism of me is 'typically Belgian,' says defiant Tedesco after defeat to Israel
Winners and Losers: Ronaldo remains timeless, Mexico manager left bloodied by beer can
Chris Wood bags hat-trick as New Zealand storm past Samoa to move step closer to World Cup
Marquinhos not concerned about Brazil's poor run of form, certain they'll improve
Most Read
Littler wins epic against legendary Anderson to reach Grand Slam of Darts final
Teenage star Littler dismantles Lukeman to win maiden Grand Slam title
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Rodrigo Bentancur handed seven-match ban for making racist remark about Son

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings