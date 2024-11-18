AC Milan midfielder Reijnders hints that contract negotiations are underway

Tijjani Reijnders (26) says he's ready to sign a new deal with AC Milan.

Despite attracting interest from across Europe, the Holland midfielder sees his future with the Rossoneri.

Reijnders said, "We are discussing the renewal at the moment but I can't say more.

"However, I see myself at Milan until my thirties."

On the weekend clash with Juventus, he also told Gianlucadimarzio.com: "I'm confident for the match against Juve.

"We have our destiny in our hands, our goal, however, is to finish in the top eight."