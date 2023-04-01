Colombia's Yerry Mina joins Fiorentina on free transfer after leaving Everton

Fiorentina have signed Colombia defender Yerry Mina (28) on a free transfer, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Mina became a free agent after his contract with Premier League side Everton was not renewed.

Fiorentina did not disclose details, but Italian media reports said Mina has signed a one-year deal with an option for a second year if certain conditions are met.

He has won 40 caps for the national team.

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season and reached the finals of the Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League, losing in both.