Colombia's Yerry Mina joins Fiorentina on free transfer after leaving Everton

Colombia's Yerry Mina joins Fiorentina on free transfer after leaving Everton
Mina left Merseyside to move to Florence
Mina left Merseyside to move to Florence
Fiorentina have signed Colombia defender Yerry Mina (28) on a free transfer, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Mina became a free agent after his contract with Premier League side Everton was not renewed.

Fiorentina did not disclose details, but Italian media reports said Mina has signed a one-year deal with an option for a second year if certain conditions are met.

He has won 40 caps for the national team.

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A last season and reached the finals of the Coppa Italia and Europa Conference League, losing in both.

