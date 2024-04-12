Felipe Anderson's first-half brace fires Lazio to three-goal win over Salernitana

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Felipe Anderson's first-half brace fires Lazio to three-goal win over Salernitana
Felipe Anderson's first-half brace fires Lazio to three-goal win over Salernitana
Felipe Anderson scored twice in the first half
Felipe Anderson scored twice in the first half
AFP
Lazio earned just their third win in nine matches by beating bottom-of-the-table Salernitana 4-1 at the Stadio Olimpico in Serie A, moving them into the top seven in the process.

Despite losing four of their previous five home league games, Lazio started strongly and were ahead inside just seven minutes, as Felipe Anderson won the ball high up the pitch before dribbling and tucking away his fourth goal this season.

Taty Castellanos, filling in for the absent Ciro Immobile, almost doubled Lazio’s lead moments later, only to be denied by Benoit Costil from close range after being fed by Luis Alberto.

 It did not take long for the dominant hosts to score again however, as Matias Vecino was first to react from a corner following Castellanos’ flick-on to double their advantage.

However, Salernitana pulled one back almost immediately with their first attack through Loum Tchaouna, who headed in his third league goal of the campaign.

Now armed with momentum, Salernitana’s Domagoj Bradaric then saw his effort spilt by Christos Mandas as the Serie A basement boys threatened an unlikely comeback.

Nonetheless, Anderson restored Lazio’s two-goal advantage before half-time, neatly slotting home his second of the game after Alberto put him through.

Felipe Anderson was the star of the show
Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

The Brazilian should have scored a first career hat-trick early in the second half, but could only blaze over after Daichi Kamada found him free in the box. Anderson then turned provider for Alberto on the hour-mark, only for the midfielder’s shot to be saved by Costil. T

he hosts dominated the latter stages and added a fourth when substitute Gustav Isaksen drilled the ball into the bottom corner to net his first goal since January.

That added the icing on the cake for Lazio, while Salernitana remain 12 points from safety, and with the worst goals conceded record in Serie A extended tonight, look almost certainties for relegation.

Key match stats
Opta by StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Felipe Anderson (Lazio)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie ALazioSalernitanaFelipe Anderson
Related Articles
Under pressure Juventus need result at Lazio to stop the rot in Serie A
Race for the Scudetto: Mancini inspires Roma in derby as Cagliari stun Atalanta
Roma secure narrow derby triumph over Lazio to close in on Serie A top four
Show more
Football
'I see myself in the Premier League' says Bologna's rising star Lewis Ferguson
Football Tracker: Betis, Lazio & Augsburg all boost European hopes, Metz beat Lens
Updated
Nigeria Football Federation re-appoints Manu Garba as U17 head coach
Editors' Picks: The Masters takes centre stage as Leverkusen close in on maiden title
Leicester will not lose points in Championship for rule breaches in Premier League
Hack the Weekend: One of the strongest defences in Europe travels to Lyon
Ange Postecoglou warns Spurs to avoid 'cautionary' Newcastle example
Arsenal's Mikel Arteta praises 'unbelievable' Unai Emery before Villa clash
Xabi Alonso 'ready' for beer shower if Leverkusen lift Bundesliga title
Most Read
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Liverpool left red-faced after thumping by Atalanta at Anfield
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Van Gerwen beats Littler to grab much-needed Premier League victory

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings