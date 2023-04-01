Iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football at 41

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the all time top scorer for his country Sweden and has played across Europe and the US
Reuters
AC Milan's Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (41) said on Sunday he had decided to end his football career.

Ibrahimovic's Milan contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed following a season plagued by injuries, prompting him to end a remarkable and successful career.

Ibrahimovic arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped them win the title again last season.

"I say goodbye to football but not to you." he said after being feted by the San Siro crowd after Milan's 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in their season finale.

The striker started his professional career at Malmo in 1999 and left for Ajax in 2001 before embarking on a career that has included leading European teams including Manchester United, Inter Milan and Milan.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden's all-time top scorer with 62 goals in 121 matches, quit the national team after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021 for their unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign.

Mentions
FootballIbrahimovic ZlatanInterAC MilanAjaxVeronaMalmo FFManchester UnitedSerie A
