Inter extend lead at Serie A summit to 18 points after hard-fought win over Bologna

Inter Milan recorded their 13th consecutive victory in all competitions as they beat Bologna 1-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, putting them an astonishing 18 points clear at the Serie A summit.

The league leaders started on the front foot, as Alexis Sanchez forced a decent save from Łukasz Skorupski inside the opening 10 minutes, before Matteo Darmian fired just wide moments later.

Midway through the first half, Skorupski then produced a fine double stop to deny Nicolo Barella from close range, before holding well from Carlos Augusto.

Bologna’s best chance before HT fell to Lewis Ferguson, whose shot from distance had to be parried by Yann Sommer, but Inter’s dominance told when two of their centre-backs combined for the opening goal, as Yann Bisseck headed home Alessandro Bastoni’s delightful cross - his second goal of the season.

Match stats Flashscore

Bologna had won 11 of their last 12 home games before tonight, and came out of the traps quickly in the second half, as Stefan Posch’s effort whizzed just wide of the post.

Joshua Zirkzee then squandered a couple of opportunities to equalise, with his first effort blocked by his own teammate, before forcing a fine save from Sommer from close range.

Inter have by far the best defensive record in the division - conceding just 13 goals before tonight - and amazingly managed to hold out for yet another clean sheet, and another three points.

Considering Bologna are flying high in fourth, and are only one of two teams to beat Inter this season, the victory is even more impressive from the visitors, as they chase down the Scudetto at rapid speed.

As for the hosts, their six-game winning streak in the league comes to an end, but they are still enjoying a brilliant campaign, and will be determined to earn UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time ever.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Yann Bisseck (Inter Milan)

Player ratings Flashscore

Check out the match summary here.