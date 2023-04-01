Inter hit by double injury blow to Dutch duo Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Inter hit by double injury blow to Dutch duo Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries
Inter hit by double injury blow to Dutch duo Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries
Inter's Stefan de Vrij in action with Benfica's Joao Mario
Inter's Stefan de Vrij in action with Benfica's Joao Mario
Reuters
Inter Milan's Dutch duo Stefan de Vrij (31) and Denzel Dumfries (27) have both been sidelined with muscle injuries, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

Both players started for Inter in Sunday's 3-0 victory at Napoli. However, defender De Vrij was substituted early in the game, while midfielder Dumfries limped off the field towards the end of the match.

The club did not provide a timescale for their recovery, but Sky Sports Italia reported that both players were expected to be sidelined for around 20 days.

Inter face Real Sociedad in their final Champions League group stage clash on December 12th, with top spot still up for grabs.

Mentions
FootballSerie AInterDumfries Denzelde Vrij StefanChampions League
Related Articles
AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw set for long lay-off with hamstring tear
France and Inter defender Benjamin Pavard out for a month with knee injury
Inter Milan climb to top of Serie A with thumping victory of Napoli
Show more
Football
England rout Scotland 6-0 in women's Nations League but Olympic dreams over
Updated
Monchengladbach score last-minute extra time winner to beat Wolfsburg in German Cup
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller
Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi named Time magazine's 'Athlete of the Year'
Hwang on target as Wolves register slender Premier League win over Burnley
Greek referees refuse to officiate Super League matches over safety concerns
Al Feiha complete Saudi sweep as Persepolis exit Asian Champions League
Barcelona and Germany keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen to undergo back surgery
No limit to Italy's ambitions at Euro 2024, says manager Luciano Spalletti
Most Read
Arsenal manager Arteta says he expects difficult game at 'remarkable' Luton Town
Manchester City charged by FA over player conduct in dramatic draw with Tottenham
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Last-gasp Arsenal come from behind to beat Luton in seven-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings