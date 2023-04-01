Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
Italian keeper Gianluigi Buffon hangs up gloves after 28 years
Gianluigi Buffon in action for Juventus in 2021
Gianluigi Buffon in action for Juventus in 2021
Reuters
Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon (45) has retired from football, he announced on Wednesday, after 28 years in which he reached exceptional milestones for club and country.

Buffon, who in 2006 lifted the World Cup, won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and a Ligue 1 title with Paris St Germain.

"That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together," Buffon said in a statement.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest keepers of all time, he ended his career where he started, at Parma who are in the Italian second tier, having struggled with injuries in his final season.

Buffon joined Juve from Parma in 2001 and spent most of his career with the club, except for a season at PSG in 2018-19, before returning to Turin and then to Parma in June 2021.

Buffon began his career in Parma's youth system in 1991 aged 13, initially playing in midfield before adapting to the role of goalkeeper due to his height and physical attributes.

He made his Serie A debut for Parma in a goalless draw against AC Milan in November 1995 at the age of 17.

Buffon played a record 657 times in the Italian top flight and was UEFA Club Footballer of the Year in 2003.

He is the most capped goalkeeper of all time, having played 176 times for Italy.

He retired from international football in 2018 after Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mentions
FootballBuffon GianluigiParmaJuventusParis SGSerie AItalyAC Milan
Related Articles
Juventus closing in on the signing of US international Weah from Ligue 1 side Lille
Juventus excluded from Europa Conference League by UEFA, Chelsea investigated
Juventus midfielder Arthur moves to Fiorentina on a season-long loan
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol closes in on move to Manchester City, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Updated
Defender Levi Colwill signs long-term deal with Chelsea
Derby Week: Head to the seaside or to the football? In Croatia, they offer both
Nathan Tella seems focused on Saints despite Clarets' freedom campaign
Jamaica goalkeeper Becky Spencer tells federation: 'Show us the money'
End of an era for Brazil as Marta bows out after sixth World Cup
France team spirit is perfect, says coach Herve Renard after victory over Panama
Former Brazil international Dani Alves to face trial for sexual assault charges
Updated
Chinese coach fined and banned for eight months for slapping referee and suspected bribery
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: Gvardiol closes in on move to Manchester City, Mane joins Al-Nassr
Shocked Brazil knocked out by jubilant Jamaica after goalless draw
Why Rasmus Hojlund and Manchester United can be a match made in heaven

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |