Italy's Domenico Berardi to have surgery after Achilles tendon tear

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Italy's Domenico Berardi to have surgery after Achilles tendon tear
Italy's Domenico Berardi to have surgery after Achilles tendon tear
Domenico Berardi has scored eight goals in 28 appearances for Italy
Domenico Berardi has scored eight goals in 28 appearances for Italy
Reuters
Italy and Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi (29) will undergo surgery after a complete tear of the Achilles tendon in his right leg, the Serie A club said on Monday, and he could now miss the rest of the season and Euro 2024.

Berardi was injured in Sassuolo's 1-0 defeat at Hellas Verona on Sunday, where the winger was returning from a meniscus operation which saw him miss the previous six games.

"The instrumental examinations carried out on Domenico Berardi showed a complete tear of the Achilles tendon in his right leg," Sassuolo said in a statement, adding that he will have surgery on Tuesday.

Domenico Berardi's stats in recent seasons
Flashscore

Berardi has scored eight goals in 28 appearances for Italy, and came on as a substitute in the Euro 2020 final against England and converted the first spot kick in their penalty shootout win as they lifted the trophy.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti may now need to plan without the winger for this year's Euros in Germany, while the injury is also bad news for a Sassuolo side battling relegation.

They are second-bottom after collecting one point in their last eight games.

Mentions
FootballSerie ABerardi DomenicoSassuoloItaly
Related Articles
Serie A strugglers Sassuolo appoint Ballardini as manager until end of season
Juventus clash may have come at the right time for resurgent Napoli
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword
Show more
Football
Rahimi strikes as Al Ain claim Asian Champions League lead over Al Nassr
PSG's Luis Enrique dodges Mbappe questions ahead Champions League clash
Former Netherlands player and coach Kees Rijvers dies aged 97
Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil dreams of 'magical night' against PSG
No groups and 36 teams: How will the new Champions League format work?
Mercury 13 group makes first acquisition with Italian club Como Women
Barcelona lose Frenkie de Jong and Pedri ahead of crucial Napoli fixture
Kylian Mbappe tension overshadows PSG's crunch Champions League fixture
Bayern must feel the pressure to beat Lazio for spot in last eight, says Tuchel
Most Read
OPINION: Alcaraz and Nadal's Netflix Slam threatens to set dangerous precedent
Andrey Rublev retains ranking points and prize money after Dubai default appeal
Rafael Nadal hails 'amazing' Carlos Alcaraz after exhibition defeat
Football Tracker: Barcelona drop points, Napoli stun Juve & Porto smash Benfica

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings