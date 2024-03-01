Serie A strugglers Sassuolo appoint Ballardini as manager until end of season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Serie A strugglers Sassuolo appoint Ballardini as manager until end of season
Serie A strugglers Sassuolo appoint Ballardini as manager until end of season
Ballardini has previously managed Cagliari, Palermo, Lazio, Genoa and Bologna in Serie A
Ballardini has previously managed Cagliari, Palermo, Lazio, Genoa and Bologna in Serie A
Reuters
Sassuolo have named Davide Ballardini (60) as manager until the end of the season, replacing caretaker boss Emiliano Bigica (50) after one game in charge, the Serie A club said on Friday.

Bigica took over when Alessio Dionisi was sacked last weekend after a run of six league games without a win saw Sassuolo slip into relegation danger. Dionisi had been in charge since taking the reins from Roberto De Zerbi in 2021.

Wednesday's 6-1 home defeat by Napoli meant Sassuolo dropped to 18th place and they decided to act quickly, with Bigica returning to his role as youth team manager.

Ballardini has previously managed Cagliari, Palermo, Lazio, Genoa and Bologna in Serie A. His most recent role was at Cremonese where his team suffered relegation to Serie B and he was dismissed in September after a poor start to this season.

On Sunday, Sassuolo visit Hellas Verona, who are 17th, level on 20 points with both Sassuolo and Cagliari in 19th.

Mentions
FootballSerie ASassuolo
Related Articles
Juventus clash may have come at the right time for resurgent Napoli
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword
Race for the Scudetto: Dybala delivers for De Rossi's Roma as Inter Milan close in on title
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayern Munich, Milan & PSG all in action on bumper Friday night
Updated
Fulham boss Silva understands Ten Hag's anger after social media post
Aftermath of League Cup loss the hardest days in a tough season for Pochettino's Chelsea
Brentford defender Mee out for the season with ankle fracture as Frank faces crisis
Fantasy Premier League: Time to start thinking ahead to a round with just four matches
Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro leaves only weeks after reaching AFCON final
Hack the Weekend: Mainz facing tricky challenge as Strasbourg and Montpellier clash
Diaz fit for Liverpool's Forest trip and Salah may return next week, says Klopp
Cultural journey awaits as Danish manager Tomasson takes Sweden reins
Tottenham lose striker Richarlison for up to a month in 'disruptive season'
Most Read
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
Tennis Tracker: Rublev disqualified in Dubai semi, Medvedev beaten by Humbert
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
Athletic Bilbao annihilate Atletico Madrid to reach Copa del Rey final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings