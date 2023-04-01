Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada moves to Lazio on free transfer

Lazio have signed Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada (26) on a free transfer, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Kamada became a free agent after his contract with German side Eintracht Frankfurt was not renewed.

He won the Europa League with Eintracht in 2022.

Lazio did not disclose further details of the deal but according to Italian media reports Kamada has signed a two-year contract with the option to add a third year.

Kamada will join Maurizio Sarri's squad after he has completed all the paperwork necessary to obtain a work permit.

Lazio finished second last season to secure a spot in the Champions League.