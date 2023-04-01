Lazio sign Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos from MLS side New York City

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Lazio sign Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos from MLS side New York City
Lazio sign Argentine striker Valentin Castellanos from MLS side New York City
Castellanos spent last season on loan at Girona
Castellanos spent last season on loan at Girona
Reuters
Lazio have signed Argentine striker Valentin 'Taty' Castellanos (24) from Major League Soccer team New York City FC, the Serie A club announced on Friday.

Lazio did not give any details but Italian media said he had joined on a five-year contract for a transfer fee of about 15 million euros plus five million in add-ons.

Castellanos spent last season on loan at Spanish LaLiga side Girona, where he netted 14 goals in 37 matches.

He hit the headlines when he scored four goals against Real Madrid in a 4-2 victory in April - the first player in 75 years to achieve such a feat against them in LaLiga.

Lazio finished second to claim a Champions League spot.

Follow all the latest transfer news here.

Mentions
FootballLazioNew York CityCastellanos TatyTransfer NewsSerie A
Related Articles
Saudi's Al-Hilal sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio for 40 million euros
Inter sign Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado on one-year deal
Andre Onana confirms potential 'irresistible' Manchester United move
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Aubameyang joins Marseille
Updated
Ligue 1 side Marseille swoop for veteran striker Aubameyang from Chelsea
Nerves hit hard ahead of New Zealand World Cup match, says Norway's Harviken
Marseille to avoid transfer ban over Watford and Papa Gueye dispute - CAS
Newly-promoted Burnley sign winger Nathan Redmond from Besiktas on two-year deal
Zambia suffer second major injury blow ahead of World Cup debut against Japan
All about the three points for former champions Japan in World Cup opener against Zambia
Pressure on United States squad and coach as World Cup title defence begins
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start
Updated
The Netherlands accuse Women’s World Cup of amateurish organisation
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mahrez set to sign for Al-Ahli, Aubameyang joins Marseille
First-half rout sees Spain cruise past Costa Rica to make perfect World Cup start
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Canada held to a surprise stalemate after missing penalty against Nigeria

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |