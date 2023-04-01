Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri questions his future after poor run of results

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri questions his future after poor run of results
Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri questions his future after poor run of results
Sarri: "The squad has lost character and initiative"
Sarri: "The squad has lost character and initiative"
Reuters
Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri (64) questioned his future at the club after last season's Serie A runners-up were stunned by bottom side Salernitana in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday, their sixth league loss this season.

Lazio, who took the lead through Ciro Immobile's first-half penalty before conceding twice in the second half, are 10th in the table on 17 points, their worst start to a Serie A season since 2013/14.

Sarri pinned the blame on the players' attitude and mentality and said that if he felt his management of the team was part of the problem then he was willing to step down.

"Something has to be done to break this inertia,” Sarri told reporters after the game.

"The squad has lost character and initiative. After scoring a goal in the first half, we came back out hoping to control it for 50 minutes. That is not what our characteristics are as a team.

"If over the next few days I evaluate and find that it is my fault, I will be the first to take the decision to walk away by speaking to the President."

Despite their poor start in Serie A, Lazio are second in their Champions League group with seven points, one behind Atletico Madrid and one clear of third-placed Feyenoord.

They host bottom-placed Celtic on Tuesday.

"I am worried by the mentality of a team that struggles to find itself again," Sarri added.

"Sometimes the Champions League can perform miracles and hopefully provide a different mentality."

Mentions
FootballSerie ALazioSalernitanaChampions League
Related Articles
AC Milan eye Serie A summit as they face Lazio but injuries test depleted squad
Drab draw of a Rome derby between Roma and Lazio ends in stalemate
Rome derby sees Lazio and Roma battle to regain lost ground in Serie A
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Havertz sends Arsenal top, Milan and Atletico edge wins
Updated
AC Milan return to third in Serie A after cagey win over top four rivals Fiorentina
Ramsdale showed courage, says Arteta after keeper's nervy return at Brentford
Haaland hits new record but Manchester City lose top spot to Arsenal
Super sub Havertz sends Arsenal top with battling win at Brentford
Napoli claim big win against Atalanta to climb into top four on Mazzarri's return
Granit Xhaka says playing under Xabi Alonso for Leverkusen 'a dream'
Liverpool's Klopp says Nunez's heated moment with Guardiola was just 'emotions'
Simone Inzaghi plays down importance of Inter's crunch clash with Juve
Most Read
Sinner stuns Djokovic then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final with Australia
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Disgruntled Djokovic refused a doping test before his Davis Cup quarter-final match
Tennis Tracker: Sinner the double winner as Italy set up Davis Cup final with Australia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings