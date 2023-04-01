Paul Pogba reportedly tests positive for testosterone

Paul Pogba (30) has reportedly failed a doping test after a recent match between Udinese and Juventus. If confirmed, he will be suspended and risks disqualification from football.

Pogba has reportedly tested positive for testosterone in a post-match check after the first day of the season when Juventus played away at the Dacia Arena against Udinese.

ANSA has learned this from sources in Italian football.

For the French player, it would be yet more trouble in recent times after the many injuries he has suffered (and relapses) since his return to Juventus - which not only effectively ruled him out for most of the matches played by Massimiliano Allegri's side but also prevented him from participating in Qatar 2022.

In Udine, he started on the bench while he appeared in the subsequent matches against both Bologna and Empoli in Serie A.

Possible disqualification

If confirmed, Pogba will be suspended as a precautionary measure and will have three days to request counter-analysis.

Should the positivity be confirmed, the Frenchman will be tried by the national anti-doping tribunal unless he opts for a plea bargain.

In such cases, his disqualification from the sport could be up to two years, four years in the case of proven intent.

For the Frenchman, this would be a violation of the articles concerning the "presence of a prohibited substance" and the "use or attempted use of a prohibited substance".

The last case in Seria A was that of Jose Palomino of Atalanta, who was acquitted after four months.