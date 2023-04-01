Juventus shares rise despite parent Exor denying sale plans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus shares rise despite parent Exor denying sale plans
Juventus shares rise despite parent Exor denying sale plans
Updated
It's a turbulent time at Juventus
It's a turbulent time at Juventus
Reuters
Shares in Juventus rose as much as 4.8% on Monday on takeover speculation, despite parent company Exor saying it had no plans to put the soccer club up for sale, denying a report in the newspaper Il Giornale.

Shares in Italy's most successful Serie A club were up 3.2% at 1310 GMT, with trading volumes far exceeding their 90-day average. The stock was outperforming a 0.9% rise on the Milan bourse as a whole.

A spokesperson for Exor said in a statement that Il Giornale's report was "groundless" after the newspaper said the holding company considered Juventus's recent financial results were "no longer sustainable" and it had been embarrassed by the soccer club's ongoing judicial problems.

Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, owns around 64% of the shares and 78% of the voting rights at Juventus.

According to the report, Exor believes it could put Juventus - which has a market value of around 800 million euros according to Refinitiv data - up for sale for at least 1.5 billion euros, after taking measures to resolve its accounting issues.

A Milan-based trader said the 1.5-billion-euro valuation cited by Il Giornale was helping support Monday's share performance.

JUDICIAL AND FINANCIAL TROUBLES

Juventus, its former Chairman Andrea Agnelli and 11 others could face trial after judges in Italy last year launched a criminal case against them over allegations of false accounting.

The club has denied wrongdoing and said its accounting is in line with industry standards.

Reuters reported in May that representatives of the Agnellis had become more open to ideas about the financial future of the club, citing five people in regular talks with them.

Exor said then its commitment to Juventus was unchanged and that any suggestion to the contrary was without foundation, misleading and intended only to create uncertainty.

The people told Reuters that no imminent changes were expected and that a possible decision would only come once there was clarity on the accounting and judicial clouds hanging over the club.

The investigation into Juventus's accounts also triggered separate inquiries by Italy's soccer authorities which eventually cost Juventus a 10-point deduction in the last Serie A season, a 718,000 euro fine and a ban, decided by UEFA, from this season's European competitions.

Juventus has absorbed some 700 million euros in cash from shareholders over the past four years, roughly two thirds of which has come from Exor, in whose portfolio the club is the only major business not currently making money.

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventus
Related Articles
Juventus accounting case moved from Turin to Rome court
Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short
Napoli still team to beat under new man Garcia
Show more
Football
Pogba suspended after testing positive for testosterone
England's Southgate rules out experimenting against Scotland
Germany interim coach Voller rules out succeeding Flick
Football Leaks' Pinto gets suspended sentence, to remain free
Updated
Paul Pogba reportedly tests positive for testosterone
Sweden's Blomqvist latest female player sidelined by ACL injury
Fantasy Premier League: The top players after the first four rounds
Anderson has choice to make over allegiance, says Clarke
Stanway says Rubiales resignation should not be end of progress
Most Read
Djokovic wins US Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins 24th Grand Slam title
Weghorst and Gakpo help stuttering Dutch past Ireland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings