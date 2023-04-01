Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short
Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short
Serie A's TV cameras set up in Naples
Serie A's TV cameras set up in Naples
Reuters
Serie A is ready to launch its own media operation to screen matches in Italy live if broadcasters vying for rights do not improve their offers, the head of the top Italian league said on Monday.

Domestic broadcasting licences are a key source of revenue for Serie A clubs such as this year's champions Napoli, Juventus and Milanese clubs AC Milan and Inter.

The league has delayed until October 15th a decision on the sale of the rights to screen matches in Italy after offers remained below the 1 billion euro annual price tag sought by clubs for the five years from the 2024-2025 season.

"We have the structure to offer (matches) directly to viewers….we are considering this option," Serie A Chief Execuitve Luigi De Siervo told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

"We won't back offers deemed as too low," he added.

Earlier this year the Italian league held multiple rounds of talks with DAZN, Sky Italia and MediaForEurope to try to improve a set of bids submitted by the broadcasters for the live rights to matches.

Under a three-year deal expiring next June, Serie A is collecting some 930 million euros per season from the sale of its rights in Italy, with DAZN holding the lion's share.

Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanInterJuventusNapoli
Related Articles
Napoli still team to beat under new man Garcia
Juventus bounce back with fresh outlook and new ambition in Serie A
Inter in the market for defensive reinforcements ahead of Cagliari meeting
Show more
Football
Koeman wants Dutch team to toughen up before Euro qualifiers
Sergio Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla
Saudi Pro League clubs to play in Iran after travel ban lifted
Weekend highlights: Historic Haaland, celebs flock for Messi
Updated
Goalkeeper Onana confirms Cameroon return
Police investigate alleged assault on Roy Keane at Emirates Stadium
Man City's Walker was 'close' to joining Bayern
Arsenal can't keep relying on magic moments, says Arteta
Football Tracker: Messi shines in MLS again
Updated
Most Read
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
Rice the hero as late Arsenal double defeats Man Utd
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings