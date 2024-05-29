Jude Bellingham voted LaLiga Player of the Season by fans and players

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Jude Bellingham voted LaLiga Player of the Season by fans and players

Jude Bellingham voted LaLiga Player of the Season by fans and players

Bellingham has enjoyed a dream debut campaign in Madrid
Bellingham has enjoyed a dream debut campaign in MadridReuters
Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been voted LaLiga's Player of the Season after the 20-year-old played a pivotal role in leading the club to their 36th league title.

Bellingham edged out teammate Vinicius Jr, Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Artem Dovbyk (Girona) and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) in votes cast by fans, club captains and a panel of experts.

He scored 19 goals and had six assists in 28 league games this season, and tallied 23 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for the club.

Bellingham, who could not attend Tuesday's ceremony in Sardinia as he was preparing for the Champions League final at Wembley against his former club Borussia Dortmund, said he was honoured to have received the award.

"I would like to dedicate it to my teammates, the coaching staff and, most importantly, to the fans of the best club in the world," he said in a message. "It's a pleasure every time I play for this team. Hala Madrid!"

The Englishman also won the 2022-23 Bundesliga Player of the Season playing for Dortmund before moving to Real for a fee of around 103 million Euros ($111.71 million).

Earlier on Tuesday, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl was full of praise for Bellingham.

"I know how strong Jude is and I know his personality very much, so he's an amazing player, an amazing character and of course, he will do everything to win that final," he said.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBellingham JudeDovbyk ArtemGriezmann AntoineLewandowski RobertVinicius JuniorReal Madrid
Related Articles
Carlo and Catalan capsize: Key factors in Real Madrid's title triumph
Real Madrid regain LaLiga crown after Barcelona suffer loss at Girona
Haaland is underperforming, and other insights we can learn from xG-based data
Show more
Football
Simba miss out on CAF Champions League for first time in six years as Yanga claim crown
Chelsea and Liverpool leading the chase for Leeds dazzler Summerville
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea look to close Osimhen deal as City hunt De Bruyne's successor
'Show the world': Sancho eyes Wembley redemption with Dortmund
Erik Lamela to leave Sevilla as a free agent after three years at club
Cameroon name interim coach after Brys is sidelined amid clash between FA and government
Greenland files application to become a CONCACAF member
Saudi champions Al Hilal extend coach Jorge Jesus' contract
Tottenham extend loan deal for Timo Werner with new option to buy
Most Read
Cameroon federation president Eto’o and coach in angry exchange
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Saudi Pro League's single-season scoring record
Conference League Final: Fiorentina in showpiece again, this time as favourites
The numbers behind Galatasaray's historic 24th Super Lig triumph

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings