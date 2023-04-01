Pinamonti strike enough for Sassuolo in scrappy and dramatic win over Fiorentina

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Pinamonti strike enough for Sassuolo in scrappy and dramatic win over Fiorentina
Pinamonti strike enough for Sassuolo in scrappy and dramatic win over Fiorentina
Sassuolo's Andrea Pinamonti scored the game's only goal
Sassuolo's Andrea Pinamonti scored the game's only goal
Profimedia
Sassuolo ended their five-match winless run in Serie A by beating Fiorentina 1-0, following a dramatic second half to record their first league clean sheet since last April and move up to 15th, while their fourth-placed opponents’ own five-game unbeaten streak in the competition came to a halt.

At a rain-soaked MAPEI Stadium, the hosts found themselves in front on nine minutes, as a clever Matheus Henrique pass released Marcus Holmgren Pedersen down the left.

The Feyenoord loanee cut the ball back to Andrea Pinamonti, who was in enough space to confidently tuck home his eighth goal this season – also ending Fiorentina’s run of three straight shutouts in the process.

Fiorentina gradually wrestled back some control of the contest, but failed to land an effort on target before the break.

With each of the previous eight encounters between the sides seeing both teams find the net, there was still every belief that La Viola would eventually give Andrea Consigli a genuine test.

Yet, barely two minutes into the second half, Sassuolo thought they had doubled their advantage through Kristian Thorstvedt. However, the strike was controversially ruled out, following a lengthy VAR check for offside against Matheus Henrique, despite the midfielder not being in Pietro Terracciano’s line of sight when the Norwegian netted.

Key match stats
Flashscore

That let-off seemed to be the catalyst for a double change from Vincenzo Italiano, who introduced Lucas Beltrán and Alfred Duncan for Arthur Melo and Rolando Mandragora. In the aftermath of those switches, Fiorentina ratcheted up the pressure and won a penalty when Nikola Milenkovic’s header hit Gian Marco Ferrari’s outstretched left arm, albeit at close quarters.

Having been almost completely unoccupied up to that point, Consigli denied Giacomo Bonaventura with a brilliant dive to his left - although the stopper had his heart in his mouth before celebrating as another VAR check determined that he hadn’t strayed off his line.

Moments later, he thought he had been beaten by Lucas Martinez Quarta, but in more drama, the centre-back saw his hopes of an equaliser dashed as he had been offside before firing home.

Consigli was all of a sudden being peppered, keeping out Milenkovic’s header having relied on Ferrari to clear his lines from Beltran.

But Sassuolo ultimately survived a significant storm to secure their first Serie A triumph on their own patch since 23 September, meaning they head to Juventus on Tuesday week with their tails up, while Fiorentina need to get back to winning ways against Udinese with several sides breathing down their neck.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo)

See all the match stats here.

Scores and fixtures in round
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballSerie AFiorentinaSassuolo
Related Articles
Inter and Juventus battle for winter title as Serie A reaches midway point
AC Milan's under pressure Pioli faces must-win game with Sassuolo
Juventus and Inter continue game of cat-and-mouse at top of Serie A
Show more
Football
2023 AFCON set to be the most ‘competitive’ in the tournament's history, says Dean Furman
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Real Madrid progress in Copa del Rey
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Updated
Late Matty Cash strike sees Aston Villa beat Middlesbrough in FA Cup
Second-half Chelsea goal blitz sinks Preston to secure FA Cup progression
FA Cup: Brighton and Bournemouth survive scares, non-league Maidstone stun Stevenage
Updated
Timo Werner wants loan move to boost Euro 2024 chances, RB Leipzig manager Rose confirms
PSG's Skriniar in need of operation after ankle injury at Champions Trophy final
Allegri says Juventus must not be complacent despite easy cup win over Salernitana
Most Read
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Real Madrid progress in Copa del Rey
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Germany survive Australia comeback to set up United Cup final with Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings