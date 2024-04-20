Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Roma unhappy with rescheduling of interrupted Udinese match
Roma host Bayer Leverkusen on May 2 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final
Roma host Bayer Leverkusen on May 2 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final
Reuters
AS Roma said Serie A's decision to schedule the remaining 18 minutes of their suspended fixture against Udinese for April 25 is unfair as it puts the club at a disadvantage in their Europa League semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen.

The April 14 match at Udinese was suspended in the second half after Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch and Serie A said the remainder would be played on Thursday.

Roma are also scheduled to play Bologna and Napoli this week before hosting Bayer Leverkusen on May 2 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

"AS Roma with its results and four consecutive European semi-finals contributed to UEFA ranking and thus five slots for Italian teams in the next edition of the Champions League," the club said on Friday.

"Despite that, (Serie A) President (Lorenzo) Casini took today an unfair decision, as it holds, against AS Roma forcing us to face Bayer 04 Leverkusen at disadvantage," it added.

"This is a clear backwards step for the whole of Italian football."

Mentions
FootballSerie AAS Roma
Related Articles
Danielle De Rossi to continue as Roma manager beyond the end of the season
Roma players did right refusing to play after Ndicka collapsed, says De Rossi
Roma's Evan Ndicka discharged from hospital after collapsing on the pitch
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Celta Vigo host Las Palmas as Saturday action gets underway
Updated
Coventry can pounce on chaotic Man Utd style to spring FA Cup upset
Granada net directly from corner to frustrate Athletic Bilbao as sides share spoils
Juventus battle back from two down to earn point at Cagliari thanks to late own goal
Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino urges discipline before FA Cup semi-final with Man City
Manchester United hire Wilcox as technical director from Southampton
Outgoing Luis Alberto lifts Lazio past Genoa for vital Serie A victory
Editors' Picks: Semi-finals, derbies and a league title at stake in massive few days
EXCLUSIVE: Data analyst believes Real and PSG favourites for Champions League semis
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kostyuk as Tsitsipas rallies past Diaz Acosta
Bulgarian tennis umpire banned for life over corruption violations
Football Tracker: Celta Vigo host Las Palmas as Saturday action gets underway
Aryna Sabalenka knocked out of Stuttgart Open by Marketa Vondrousova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings