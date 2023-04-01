Santos fans clash with police and riot after first ever relegation

For the first time in their 111-year history, Santos have been relegated to the Second Division of Brazil's national football leagues.

The late goal in the match against Fortaleza on Wednesday was the final straw that the Peixe fans didn't want to see.

The draw had already sealed the team's relegation, with Lucero's second goal for the Leão do Pici in the 51st minute ending the club's stay in the Serie B of the Brasileirão.

As soon as Lucero's goal was confirmed, Santos fans began to show their anger by throwing smoke bombs onto the Vila Belmiro field.

Some fans invaded the pitch and were contained by security and police.

For safety's sake, referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden ended the match early, with the Fortaleza players soon leaving the pitch to go to the changing rooms.

The same attitude was taken by the referee team.

The Santos players, shouting in protest, stayed on the pitch in dismay before heading to the changing rooms in a hurry, fearing retaliation from the fans who were still in the stands at Vila Belmiro.

The players had to take cover to avoid being hit by objects that were thrown at them, such as chairs, railings and stones.

Police used pepper spray to try to control the situation, with many fans who were still inside the stadium covering their faces.

Chaos outside

Outside the stadium, there was a lot of confusion, with more smoke bombs being thrown.

Minutes after the end of the match, the Military Police set up barricades in the neighbourhood to prevent protests, but clashes were inevitable.

War scene outside Vila Belmiro after Santos' relegation Rafael Oliva

Cars parked around the stadium were set on fire, as were buses at more than one point in the city.

From afar, it was possible to see the black smoke of the vehicles on fire.