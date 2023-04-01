Andrea Pirlo named head coach at relegated Sampdoria

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie B
  4. Andrea Pirlo named head coach at relegated Sampdoria
Andrea Pirlo named head coach at relegated Sampdoria
Andrea Pirlo last coached in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk SK
Andrea Pirlo last coached in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk SK
Reuters
Former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo (44) has been appointed the new coach of Sampdoria on a two-year deal, the Italian Serie B side said on Tuesday.

Pirlo, who won the World Cup as a player with Italy in 2006, had a one-year stint as Juventus coach in 2020-21, after he briefly coached their under-23 team.

Juve sacked Pirlo in May 2021 after he led them to the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa titles but could only help them to fourth place in Serie A.

He was then appointed as manager of Turkey's top-tier side Fatih Karagumruk SK in June 2022.

He was released in May while the club, promoted to the top flight in 2020, finished seventh in the 2022-23 Turkish Super Lig.

Sampdoria will play in Serie B next season after being relegated from the top tier.

They finished bottom of Serie A in the 2022-23 campaign, after winning three games and losing 25.

Mentions
FootballSerie BPirlo AndreaSampdoriaF. Karagumruk
Related Articles
Andrea Pirlo leaves job as Karagumruk coach
Genoa return to Serie A after one season out with Serie B promotion
James Milner to Lionel Messi: The 10 best free transfers of the modern era
Show more
Football
Tottenham Hotspur sign goalkeeper Vicario from Empoli
Rapper Stormzy and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to buy Croydon Athletic
Portugal's Dantas nets late to make last eight as hosts Georgia top group after Dutch draw
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make offer for Kane, Manchester City confirm Kovacic signing
Updated
Mateo Kovacic joins Man City from Chelsea on four-year-deal
Updated
Adrien Rabiot extends contract with Juventus for another year amid United interest
OPINION: Harry Kane to Bayern Munich is the right move at the wrong time
Arsenal and Belgian FA among winners selected by UEFA for social change work
Bayern Munich make 70 million euro offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane
Burnley sign goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux from Leyton Orient
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern make offer for Kane, Manchester City confirm Kovacic signing
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
James Milner to Lionel Messi: The 10 best free transfers of the modern era
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations