After restarting football in Turkey, another refereeing scandal has rocked the Super Lig

After an affair that enveloped the whole world, Turkish football is in the midst of yet another disaster. On the very first day of play after the Super Lig's restart, a match was suspended.

Trabzonspor scored a goal on the ground of last-placed Istanbulspor, which was preceded by a controversial moment in the opposite penalty area. When the VAR system ruled in favour of the visitors, who went in front instead of conceding a penalty, the home team left the pitch on the orders of the club's management.

Initially, the Istanbulspor players did not want to leave the pitch, some of them were even outright against it. However, they eventually left the pitch whereupon the main referee Ali Sansalan suspended the match at 2-1 to Trabzonspor.

The key situation that was supposed to have upset the capital club's management came in the 68th minute. The home team pushed into the penalty area when a questionable clash took place on the edge of the box.

However, the game continued and the visitors scored the go-ahead goal thanks to Paul Onuachu. Protests ensued, but even the VAR system could not find any major fault with referee Sansalan in the available camera footage and the goal therefore stood.

Play continued for a while after that until Istanbulspor president Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu came down to the pitch. On his orders, after heated debates, the home team left the pitch and another huge affair in Turkish football is regrettably on the cards.