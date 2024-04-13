Besiktas sack ex-Portugal coach Fernando Santos following poor run of form

Santos looking on ahead of Poland's Euros qualifier
Santos looking on ahead of Poland's Euros qualifier
Reuters
Besiktas have parted ways with former Portugal coach Fernando Santos, the Turkish club said on Saturday.

Santos, who was appointed at the Super Lig side in January, left the 16-times Turkish champions fourth in the standings on 48 points, 36 behind leaders Galatasaray. Besiktas are winless in their last five games.

Santos, who won Euro 2016 with Portugal, coached his national side between 2014-2022.

In January 2023 he took over Poland, who parted ways with Santos eight months later when their defeat in Albania left them struggling to qualify for Euro 2024.

