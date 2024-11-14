Advertisement
  Carsley defends Grealish's England call-up following Guardiola comments

Carsley defends Grealish's England call-up following Guardiola comments

Ansser Sadiq
England's interim head coach Lee Carsley reacts as he speaks to the media during a press conference
England's interim head coach Lee Carsley reacts as he speaks to the media during a press conferenceJustin Setterfield / Getty Images via AFP
England interim manager Lee Carsley (50) has hit back at Pep Guardiola (53) this week.

The Manchester City head coach had been critical of England selecting Jack Grealish for this international break.

However, Carsley believes that he was within his rights to bring in a fit player for Nations League matches against Greece and Republic of Ireland.

Eventually, Grealish was one of eight players who withdrew from the squad due to injury.

Carsley said: "So the medical teams are constantly talking throughout squad selection, regardless of whether there are games or not. We are constantly getting updates. 

"The medical departments have brilliant communication between club and country.

"It was always the case we were going to get the players who were potentially going to miss out in to be assessed. Jack was one of them. He was assessed and sent back and it was as clear as that."

Mentions
FootballUEFA Nations LeaguePremier LeagueJack GrealishEnglandManchester City
