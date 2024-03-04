Australia's Sam Kerr to stand trial over alleged racial harassment of police officer

  4. Australia's Sam Kerr to stand trial over alleged racial harassment of police officer
Sam Kerr is currently out injured win an ACL injury
Reuters
Australia and Chelsea player Sam Kerr (30) will face trial in the UK accused of the racially aggravated harassment of a police officer, British media reported.

Kerr, who made her debut for London-based Women's Super League club Chelsea in 2020, pleaded not guilty at Kingston Crown Court on Monday after being charged on January 21st, the reports said.

"The charge relates to an incident involving a police officer who was responding to a complaint involving a taxi fare on 30th January 2023 in Twickenham," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Kerr is due to appear in court next year.

The forward has been sidelined after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury training with Chelsea in January.

