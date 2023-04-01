Emma Hayes to quit as Chelsea Women's boss at end of season to explore new role

Hayes is one of the most successful managers in women's football
Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes (47) has decided to leave at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on her trophy-laden spell in charge of the Blues.

Hayes is one of the most successful managers in women's football after masterminding Chelsea's six WSL titles.

She has also won five FA Cups, two League Cups, the Spring Series trophy and the Community Shield with Chelsea's women.

Hayes, who has steered Chelsea to an historic double on two occasions and achieved one domestic treble, has been linked to the vacant United States women's national team role currently occupied by interim boss Twila Kilgore.

"Chelsea FC can today confirm that highly decorated Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes OBE will depart the club at the end of the season to pursue a new opportunity outside of the WSL and club football," a Chelsea statement said.

FootballChelseaWomen’s Super League
