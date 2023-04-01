Chelsea sign shirt sponsorship deal with Infinite Athlete for 2023/24 season

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Women’s Super League
  4. Chelsea sign shirt sponsorship deal with Infinite Athlete for 2023/24 season
Chelsea sign shirt sponsorship deal with Infinite Athlete for 2023/24 season
Chelsea have been without a front shirt sponsor so far this season
Chelsea have been without a front shirt sponsor so far this season
Reuters
Chelsea have signed a shirt sponsorship deal with sports technology company Infinite Athlete reportedly worth around 40 million pounds, having started the season without one following the expiry of a deal with telecoms group Three.

The logo of Infinite Athlete - which offers an integrated platform covering everything from broadcast viewing to athlete performance - will appear on the front of the Chelsea men's and women's teams' playing kits and training kit sleeve, the club said.

Neither parties disclosed the financial details of the deal, but British media reported it is worth in the region of 40 million pounds. The agreement runs to the end of the current season.

"We have a like-minded partner in Infinite Athlete," Chelsea Chief Executive Chris Jurasek said in a statement. "The speed at which our relationship has grown, alongside the evolution of Infinite Athlete's business, made this an obvious extension to our partnership."

The shirts with the new sponsor will be worn for the first time when Chelsea begin the quest for a fifth consecutive Women's Super League title against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballWomen’s Super LeagueChelseaTottenhamChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
New Spurs Women boss aligned with Postecoglou on club identity
Pochettino admits Chelsea's Ben Chilwell out for Fulham game
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Watkins hat-trick leads Villa to big win, Napoli lead Lecce
Updated
Inter Miami fans upset with 'crazy' season ticket price hike following Messi arrival
Ramos nets own goal as Barcelona edge out Sevilla
Dortmund have last laugh after Hoffenheim’s comedy of errors
Fantasy Premier League: Injuries galore heading into Gameweek 7
Postecoglou looking forward to 'great test' against in-form Liverpool
AC Milan on top but boss Piolo believes Juventus Scudetto favourites
Stones to miss Wolves match but could return next week, says Guardiola
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Ramos nets own goal as Barcelona edge out Sevilla

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings