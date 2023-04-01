NewCo to run top two women's leagues in England from the 2024/25 season

NewCo to run top two women's leagues in England from the 2024/25 season
The Women's Super League and Women's Championship clubs have unanimously agreed to form a new organisation to run the women's professional game in England, the FA said on Tuesday.

Former investment banker and Nike director Nikki Doucet has been named chief executive of NewCo, an independent body in which clubs from the top two tiers will be shareholders.

"This is an incredibly exciting time for women's football," Doucet said.

"Having already worked with the clubs and the FA for a number of months, I've been incredibly encouraged by the collective desire ... to make our leagues the most distinctive, competitive and entertaining women's club competitions in the world."

Doucet will start immediately, the FA said, as all 24 clubs move towards a new governance structure for the 2024/25 season.

"The women's professional game is in the strongest place that it has ever been thanks to the hard work of everybody involved in its development so far," said FA Director of Women's Football Sue Campbell.

"But we firmly believe that the NewCo will take it to another level entirely."

