"Argentina didn't deserve the win," Raphael Veiga insists after Brazil defeat

Brazil suffered their first home defeat in the history of the World Cup qualifiers when they lost 1-0 to Argentina on Tuesday at the Maracana. The Seleção suffered their third defeat in a row and dropped to sixth place in the qualifiers. For Raphael Veiga, however, the result was unfair.

The midfielder lamented the chances missed by the Brazilian team, especially in the second half. Argentina scored with their first real shot of the match.

"Argentina didn't deserve to win because of everything we produced. They didn't produce as much. But the truth is that in football the winner is whoever manages to score the most goals. They were effective, and we need to improve on that to be able to win games and recover that crowd, that atmosphere that is the Brazilian national team," said Veiga in an interview with TV Globo.

In six games under Fernando Diniz in the qualifiers, Brazil have two wins, one draw and three defeats. It's now four games in a row without a win. Despite the negative streak, Raphael Veiga sees progress in the team.

"Assuming that football is about results, we have to realise that we need to improve some things. But we also have to realise that we've been on the rise since Diniz's first game in charge," said the Seleção midfielder.

Veiga came on at the end of the derby, when Argentina were leading 1-0. Soon afterwards, Joelinton was sent off and halted the Brazilian response.

The Selecao won't play again in qualifying until September 2024 - against Ecuador at home. Before then, they'll have friendly matches and the Copa America.