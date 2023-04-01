Vinicius Jr may miss World Cup qualifier against Argentina with injury

Vinicius Jr may miss World Cup qualifier against Argentina with injury
Brazilian attacker Vinicius Junior (23) said it will be "a bit difficult" to be fit in time for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Argentina, after limping off with a left-thigh injury against Colombia.

"Based on what the doctors have told me, it will be a bit difficult," he said after Brazil went down 2-1 in Barranquilla on Thursday.

Vinicius left the field in the 27th minute of the World Cup qualifier against Colombia, with his side leading 1-0.

"I think it's the same injury as before. I felt a pain at the back of my thigh," he said, before adding that tests would be carried out on Friday.

The Brazilian star missed a month of action after he injured his right thigh at the end of August in a league match for Real Madrid.

He missed Brazil's first two South American qualifying matches against Bolivia and Peru in September.

Contacted by the AFP, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) did not provide information on Vinicius' fitness.

Brazil take on Argentina, who top the qualification standings, on Tuesday in Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium.

The home side, in fifth place, are already without goalkeeper Ederson (30), defender Danilo (32), midfielder and captain Casemiro (31) and star attacker Neymar (31), all through injury.

Albania qualify for Euro 2024 despite Moldova draw, Finland thrash Northern Ireland

