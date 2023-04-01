EXCLUSIVE: Guardian journalist Jonathan Wilson on Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid

In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, Guardian journalist Jonathan Wilson spoke about Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid, as well as FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Although there has been no official confirmation, Wilson says he would be surprised if the 2034 World Cup went to anyone but Saudi Arabia.

"At the moment, it looks extremely likely it will be Saudi Arabia. I don't think there will even be any other bidders. The way that FIFA conducted the bidding process - if you even call it a process - basically saying countries have a month to put together a bid with no warning," he explained.

"Australia were the only serious contenders but they decided it wasn't long enough, quite understandably... they also recognised that there was a will within FIFA for Saudi Arabia to host the tournament."

Wilson admits that it seems FIFA are clearing the path for Saudi Arabia to host the World Cup, but that's not something that is totally abnormal.

"I'm slightly reluctant to be too harsh, as that's how these things work. We have seen in UEFA, essentially deals were done within UEFA that meant Great Britain and Ireland would get a clear run to host the Euros in 2028 to allow Spain and Portugal a clear run for 2030 and then Italy and Turkey to get 2032.

"That seems sensible... we all support each other. Sometimes that's the best thing to do. But what is off about 2034 is that competitors weren't given a chance to put a bid together."

Despite FIFA being in a position of power, Wilson says he has seen no changes in human rights in countries like Qatar, who hosted the last World Cup and were criticised before the tournament by groups for their negative human rights record.

"I've never seen any concrete examples. The migrant workers in Qatar for example. There was very high-profile abuse of migrant workers. None of that has been resolved. People who went back to Qatar a year afterwards, they found exactly the same number of migrant workers struggling in terrible conditions. There has been no liberation of gay rights or women's rights."

Saudi Arabia's, who themselves have "scores of human rights activists and dissidents are in prison or on trial for their peaceful criticism," according to Human Rights Watch, grasp on the sporting and footballing world seems to be getting stronger with players like Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Saudi Pro League for eye-watering amounts of money, but Wilson thinks that FIFA and UEFA don't care about sportswashing, as long as their pockets are being filled.

"It's a huge problem but I don't think they care. I think they're happy to take the money. It's as simple as that... but of course, it's hugely damaging. Does anybody think there's any integrity about Saudi Arabia being awarded the 2034 World Cup? There's been no process - nothing."

Gianni Infantino was elected FIFA President in 2016, replacing the departing Sepp Blatter. Although Blatter's reign was full of controversy and corruption allegations, Wilson believes Infantino is infinitely worse than his predecessor.

Infantino at the FIFA Club World Cup Profimedia

"He's much worse. Much much worse than Blatter... Blatter was not good but he was the best of the last four Presidents, maybe even before that. Blatter at least, somewhere, had some sense of wanting to do the best for football.

"I don't think he was corrupt, but he allowed corruption to go on around him. He paid himself a big salary and expenses, but he was a million times better than Infantino. My problem with Infantino is that big decisions are suddenly being presented as fait accompli, with absolutely no consultation.

"He suddenly comes out and says the World Cup will be 48 teams - 16 groups of three, Then suddenly, after the last World Cup, it's 12 groups of 4. There's been no discussion, no consultation. He's done that with pretty much everything. No opportunity to consult, debate or discuss."