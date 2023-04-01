Harry Souttar scores sole goal as Australia edge Palestine in World Cup qualifier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Harry Souttar scores sole goal as Australia edge Palestine in World Cup qualifier
Harry Souttar scores sole goal as Australia edge Palestine in World Cup qualifier
Souttar scores as Australia edge Palestine in World Cup qualifier
Souttar scores as Australia edge Palestine in World Cup qualifier
Profimedia
Harry Souttar scored the only goal as Australia held off a plucky Palestine in their 2026 World Cup qualifying match played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City on Tuesday.

Thousands of Palestinians and their sympathisers turned out at the 60,000-seat venue for the game against Australia, Palestine's first in front of fans since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Leicester centre-back Souttar ducked and headed the ball past the outstretched hands of Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamadi in the 18th minute off a Craig Goodwin corner to put Australia top of Group I.

The Australian team, before the start of the match, donated a portion of their fees towards humanitarian causes in Gaza. The Professional Footballers Australia said a percentage of player match fees would be directed towards Oxfam, via the PFA's Footballers' Trust.

Australia have won both their matches and are top of the group with six points.

The Socceroos won their opening match against Bangladesh 7-0, but Palestine proved a much tougher nut to crack. They had few chances, and the only other meaningful one came in the 64th minute when Hamadi got down quickly to deflect a Brandon Borrello shot.

Japan demolished Syria 5-0 at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, to go top of Group B with two straight wins by the same margin.

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo opened the floodgates in the 32nd minute. Ayase Ueda followed with a brace inside four minutes to make it 3-0 by the 40th minute.

Yukinari Sugawara made it 4-0 two minutes after the break and Mao Hosoya completed the scoreline in the 82nd minute.

In other matches in the Middle East, UAE defeated Bahrain 2-0 in Riffa's Bahrain National Stadium.

Earlier skipper Son Heung-min scored a brace and set up the other as South Korea made it two victories from two with a 3-0 win in China.

Mentions
FootballPalestineAustraliaWorld Championship
Related Articles
Australia coach Arnold seeks help on neutral venue against Palestine team
Australia's Duke expecting 'emotional game' ahead of Palestine qualifier
Socceroos to donate part of match fees to humanitarian efforts in Gaza
Show more
Football
Inter Miami say reports of deal to play in Saudi Arabia are 'inaccurate'
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Morocco win but other African heavyweights humbled in World Cup qualifiers
Germany follow defeat to Turkey up with 2-0 loss to impressive Austria
Euro 2024 roundup: Croatia seal qualification with narrow win, France held by Greece
Newcastle get green light from Premier League to loan players from Saudi clubs
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in February 2024 Saudi event
Son scores twice as South Korea outclass China in World Cup qualifier
Where are they now? England's 2017 U17 World Cup winning squad
Most Read
OPINION: Can Altay Bayindir step up amid Manchester United's goalkeeping crisis?
Coach Julian Nagelsmann says belief in right path will pay off for struggling Germany
Netherlands looking for both practice and goals against Gibraltar, says Koeman
Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings