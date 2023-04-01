Peru sack coach Juan Reynoso after poor run in World Cup qualifiers

Peru sack coach Juan Reynoso was appointed in 2022
Peru sack coach Juan Reynoso was appointed in 2022
Reuters
Peru have fired coach Juan Reynoso (53), the country's FA (FPF) said on Wednesday, following a run of poor results in their opening games of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Peru are bottom in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying standings with two points after two draws and four losses.

to replace Argentina's Ricardo Gareca, who led Peru to their first World Cup in 36 years in 2018.

"Today it is our duty to inform that the best understanding has been reached to end his cycle as manager and we express our best wishes for success in the next steps of his career," the FPF said in a statement.

South American standings
Flashscore

Peru will face champions ArgentinaChile and a CONCACAF playoff winner in Group A at next year's Copa America.

They will resume their World Cup qualifying campaign in September against Colombia and Ecuador.

Mentions
FootballWorld ChampionshipReynoso JuanPeru
