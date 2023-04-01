Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Championship
  4. Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier
Son issues warning as South Korea travel to China in World Cup qualifier
Son is wary of the challenge China pose
Son is wary of the challenge China pose
AFP
South Korea travel to China on Tuesday for 2026 World Cup qualifying, with Son Heung-min (31) warning his side they must keep their cool in front of a sell-out crowd.

The clash in Shenzhen, just over the border from Hong Kong, is the pick of the second round of games in the second phase of qualifying for the World Cup in North America.

Among other notable matches, Australia face Palestine in Kuwait, Japan travel to Jeddah to play Syria, Iran are away at Uzbekistan and India host Qatar.

South Korea thrashed Singapore 5-0 on Thursday to begin their qualifying campaign, with skipper and Tottenham Hotspur forward Sonmpiscoring a screamer from outside the box.

The Koreans are top of Group C in the early standings with China, who scored 16 minutes from time in a 2-1 win in Thailand.

Jurgen Klinsmann's South Korea are favourites in Shenzhen, but Son warned: "I think Asian teams will try to be physical against us, and getting under our skin will perhaps be a part of their strategy.

"We just have to make sure we don't get dragged into that kind of thing and stick to our own game plan," Yonhap quoted him as saying following the thumping of Singapore in Seoul.

More than 40,000 will pack out the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre stadium for the game.

President Xi Jinping has big ambitions for Chinese football, including hosting and even winning the World Cup one day, but they have only reached the tournament only once, back in 2002.

And following the victory over Thailand, Xi - in an unusually unguarded moment - was seen on video telling Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin that China had been "lucky".

No matter the result on Tuesday, South Korea and China will be expected to qualify out of Group C when the second round wraps up in June.

The top two from each of the nine groups go through to the final Asian qualifying round.

'Quite stressful'

Australia and Japan, who like South Korea both reached the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, also made fast starts to their qualifying campaigns.

The Socceroos smashed Bangladesh 7-0 in Group I, with substitute Jamie Maclaren hitting a second-half hat-trick in Melbourne.

They will face a sterner test against Palestine in Kuwait City and coach Graham Arnold said that preparations were "quite stressful" given the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

But his message was clear - focus on the football - and Australia chartered a flight direct to Kuwait from Melbourne to give themselves as much time as possible to get ready.

Palestine began their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Lebanon.

In Group B, Ayase Ueda also scored a hat-trick as Japan got their bid to reach an eighth straight World Cup off to an emphatic start with a 5-0 win over Myanmar.

They too can expect a much stiffer challenge against Syria, who defeated North Korea 1-0.

Mentions
FootballSouth KoreaChinaSon Heung-MinWorld Championship
Related Articles
Creative Lee delights South Korea coach Klinsmann after comfortable victory over Singapore
Goals flow as Asia's top nations make winning start to World Cup qualifying
Son on target as Klinsmann's South Korea thump Singapore in World Cup qualifier
Show more
Football
Jarrod Bowen and Kieran Trippier ruled out for England against North Macedonia
Midfielder Declan Rice admits feeling 'nervous' over record Arsenal transfer
Spain's Gavi suffers knee injury in 3-1 Euro qualifying win over Georgia
Domenico Tedesco ends first year in charge of Belgium with target achieved
Study finds Winter World Cup led to increased injury severity in Europe's top leagues
Norway spoil Scotland party in thrilling Hampden Park draw
Euro 2024 roundup: Spain sign off qualification in style with victory over gritty Georgia
Manchester City beat United 3-1 in WSL derby at Old Trafford
Lukaku nets four as Belgium sweep Azerbaijan, Sweden send off Andersson with Estonia win
Most Read
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title
Grand Slam of Darts: James Wade and Luke Humphries reach semi-finals
Czech stars under fire for partying ahead of key Euro qualifier
France break Germany's winning margin record after putting 14 past helpless Gibraltar

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings