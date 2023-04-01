Germany make history after beating France to win U17 World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup U17
  4. Germany make history after beating France to win U17 World Cup
Germany make history after beating France to win U17 World Cup
Germany celebrate after lifting the U17 World Cup
Germany celebrate after lifting the U17 World Cup
AFP
Ten-man Germany beat France on penalties to win the Under-17 World Cup football final in Indonesia on Saturday, becoming the first team to win the world and European age titles in the same year.

The match went to extra time when the teams were unable to break a 2-2 deadlock in humid conditions in Surakarta on Java island.

The young Germans then held their nerve in the penalty shootout to beat the Blues and win their first Under-17 world title in a rematch of this year's European Championship final, which they also won on penalties.

Goalkeeper Konstantin Heide was the German hero, saving two penalties before Borussia Dortmund's Almugera Kabar scored the decisive spot-kick to seal the shootout 4-3.

Germany missed two penalties but France also missed two to let their opponents back into the shootout before Tidiam Gomis missed the penultimate shot.

Germany had taken a two-goal lead in normal time, through Borussia Dortmund's talented forward Paris Brunner in the 28th minute and captain Noah Darvich in the 50th, but were pegged back by a stubborn French side.

France replied three minutes after Darvich's goal through Monaco's Saimon Bouabre, who cut into the penalty area and shot across the unsighted Heide.

France were then given a one-man advantage when Germany midfielder Winners Osawe was sent off for diving in on Ismail Bouneb while already on a yellow card.

The Blues continued to apply pressure and it paid off when Mathis Amougou scored a tap-in in the 85th minute.

A staunch German defence then held out for the penalty shootout that would secure them the title, succeeding 2019 champions Brazil.

Mentions
FootballGermanyFranceAcerbi FrancescoDarvich NoahHeide KonstantinBouabre SaimonBrunner ParisWorld Cup U17
Related Articles
'Unfollow us': German FA condemns racist abuse of youth players
France players union says heavy workload behind number of injuries
Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Gordon gives Newcastle lead against United, Milan cruise past Frosinone
Updated
Gareth Southgate says England are ready to handle expectations at Euro 2024
Arsenal stretch lead at summit of Premier League while Burnley enjoy home comforts at last
Updated
Hosts Germany to face Scotland in Euro 2024 opening match as holders Italy get tough draw
Updated
Real Madrid go top of LaLiga with win over Granada as Rodrygo continues red-hot form
Portugal manager Roberto Martínez says he is 'pleased' with Euro 2024 draw
Italy manager Spalletti admits 'it could have gone better' after tough Euro group draw
Arsenal go four points clear at top of Premier League with nervy win over Wolves
Luis Enrique would love to have three forwards like Kylian Mbappe at PSG
Most Read
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Football Tracker: Gordon gives Newcastle lead against United, Milan cruise past Frosinone
Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin postponed due to heavy snowfall
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Hossein Vafaei to reach UK Championship final for ninth time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings