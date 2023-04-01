'Unfollow us': German FA condemns racist abuse of youth players

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup U17
  4. 'Unfollow us': German FA condemns racist abuse of youth players
'Unfollow us': German FA condemns racist abuse of youth players
Germany's Almugera Kabar, left, and Venezuela's Junior Colina, right, fight for the ball during the FIFA U-17 World Cup
Germany's Almugera Kabar, left, and Venezuela's Junior Colina, right, fight for the ball during the FIFA U-17 World Cup
AFP
The German football association (DFB) on Thursday condemned racist abuse directed at members of the Under-17 national team on social media and warned offenders it could pursue legal action.

The DFB posted a picture of four team members after Germany's 3-2 win over the USA in the last 16 of the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

But some social media users made a number of racist comments insulting the players in the picture - Charles Herrmann, Almugera Kabar, Paris Brunner and Fayssal Harchaoui - all of whom are non-white.

After the insults, the DFB restricted comments on the post and issued a statement saying "we are proud of the diversity in our U17s, who are currently playing their hearts out on the pitch in Indonesia."

"Our commitment to diversity is firmly anchored in the DFB Statutes, as are values of tolerance and respect.

"If you do not share these values, please unfollow us. Discriminatory and racist comments have no place here and will be deleted accordingly. We will take legal action against offensive content."

2014 World Cup winner Jerome Boateng (35) spoke out on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

"German junior national players were racially insulted after a win at the World Cup for Germany? In 2023? Are you serious? When will this ever stop?" he posted.

Boateng, a fixture in the Germany side for several years, was subject to similar abuse during his career.

In 2016, deputy leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany party Alexander Gauland said "people like him as a football player, but they don't want to have a Boateng as a neighbour."

Herrmann, who was named player of the match in the victory over the USA, told the DFB website on Thursday "we are like a family not only on the pitch but also off it and we will support each other no matter what."

The side has won all of their matches at the World Cup and will take on Spain in the quarter finals on Friday.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup U17Boateng JeromeHerrmann CharlesBrunner ParisHarchaoui FayssalKabar Almugera
Related Articles
Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss after crowd trouble at Maracana
Where are they now? England's 2017 U17 World Cup winning squad
War forces Palestine, Lebanon teams to begin World Cup quest away from home
Show more
Football
Rodrygo says he received racist abuse after Messi argument in World Cup qualifier
Maccabi Haifa v Rennes moved from Belgrade to Budapest
OPINION: Why Premier League clubs rejecting a block on network loans was the right vote
Editors' Picks: Liverpool and City renew rivalry as Davis Cup reaches conclusion
Argentina's Angel Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
Luton fined for fans' homophobic chanting during Brighton match in Premier League
PSG's Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games with hamstring issue
Spanish prosecutor seeks nine-year jail term for Alves in sexual assault case
Ukraine drawn away to Bosnia in Euro playoffs, Wales host Finland
Updated
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic downs Norrie as Serbia advance to Davis Cup semi-finals
Which teams are in which pots for the Euro 2024 group stage draw
Time is running out for Ghana and Chris Hughton with AFCON looming
Everton fuelled by points penalty disappointment - director of football

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings