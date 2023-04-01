After back-to-back narrow World Cup misses, defender Bronze hopes this is England's year

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. After back-to-back narrow World Cup misses, defender Bronze hopes this is England's year
After back-to-back narrow World Cup misses, defender Bronze hopes this is England's year
Lucy Bronze in training with England
Lucy Bronze in training with England
Reuters
Long-time Lionesses defender Lucy Bronze (31) has never been able to watch a Women's World Cup final - after being knocked out in the semifinals twice in a row on the global stage, the emotions were too raw.

"Every World Cup I've played in, we've been so close," Bronze said at England's recent media day at St. George's Park. "Because we always get knocked out at the semis... I just don't like it."

She hopes this is the year England, seen as one of the favourites at the World Cup that kicks off on Thursday in Australia and New Zealand, snap that semifinal streak.

England were fourth at the 2019 World Cup, losing to eventual winners the United States 2-1 in their semifinal. It still stings four years later.

"The difference between us and the US on the day that we played them was a VAR decision, a penalty save," said Bronze, who won the tournament's Silver Boot.

Bronze made a stellar World Cup debut in 2015, scoring in England's 2-1 quarter-final win over Canada. The Lionesses went on to win bronze.

"I got home and there were adverts which had never been there before," said Bronze. "We had not won a knockout game at a World Cup until 2015. It was a huge moment in my career - scoring, winning goals.

"As a nation it was a huge shift for women's football and for the team in terms of mentality."

Bronze left Manchester City for Barcelona last year, and she said she has grown in her new role in Spain.

"My role at Barcelona is different to what it's been in previous teams. Every single player wants to play with the ball so the responsibility of defending falls a lot more on my head than it does elsewhere," Bronze said.

"It's given me a different outlook on how to play football."

Bronze said she and Barcelona team mate Keira Walsh have instilled "a different kind of standard now at England training that has never been there before.

"It's not the style of play necessarily but the expectation and the kind of quality you expect from a team that wins trophies and playing with the best players in the world."

The Lionesses open the World Cup against newcomers Haiti on July 23rd, and hope to shrug off some recent frustrating results.

After an astounding 30-game unbeaten streak that included just five draws, England are winless in their last three games, losing 2-0 to Australia and playing both debutantes Portugal and Olympic champions Canada to 0-0 draws.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenBronze LuciaEnglandBarcelonaLondon City LionessesCanadaUSA
Related Articles
US remain top in FIFA rankings before Women's World Cup
Pressure off England going into World Cup after Euros win, says Bronze
England held by Canada in World Cup warm-up as Spain and Italy win
Show more
Football
Women's World Cup players aim to break down remaining barriers for working mothers
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Declan Rice, Inter Miami unveil Lionel Messi
Updated
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey leaves Nice by mutual consent, signs for boyhood club Cardiff
'Excited' Lionel Messi signs contract with Inter Miami until 2025
Former referee Mike Dean quits Premier League VAR role
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Declan Rice rises from Chelsea reject to England's most expensive player
Arsenal sign midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham for record fee
Updated
Women’s football still leagues behind men’s pay as historic World Cup approaches
Ireland pin hopes on O'Sullivan recovery after injury in abandoned friendly
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal announce Declan Rice, Inter Miami unveil Lionel Messi
Daniil Medvedev to tune out of Alcaraz-Djokovic Wimbledon blockbuster after loss in semis
Tennis Tracker: Vondrousova wins championship in straight-set victory over Jabeur
Unseeded Marketa Vondrousova upsets favourite Ons Jabeur to win Wimbledon title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |