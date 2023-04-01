Alexandra Popp shines on return to world stage after missing Euros final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Alexandra Popp shines on return to world stage after missing Euros final
Alexandra Popp shines on return to world stage after missing Euros final
Soccer-Popp shines on return to world stage after missing Euros final
Soccer-Popp shines on return to world stage after missing Euros final
Profimedia
Inspirational captain Alexandra Popp (32) was sorely missed during Germany's final defeat by England at the Euros but returned to the global stage with a bang on Monday, leading her team to a 6-0 rout of Morocco at the Women's World Cup.

The veteran striker headed in two first-half goals and proved a menace throughout as the Germans stormed to the biggest win of the tournament to date in their opener at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Having been in spectacular form with six goals at last year's Euros, Popp was a late withdrawal from the championship match due to injury and had to watch from the sidelines as Germany lost 2-1 to England in extra time.

Germany will hope she can go the distance at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, as they chase a third title after back-to-back triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

"For me, personally I’m happy that I’ve been healthy this year, that I can be here with my team and support them," she told reporters after the Morocco mauling.

"That to me is incredibly important and gives me strength.

"It was great to start this way... Of course, not everything went optimally, that would be too much to ask of the first match.

"But how we played today, that gives us a lot of confidence for the rest of the tournament."

World number 72 Morocco, the first Arab team to play at the tournament, were hopelessly outgunned by their second-ranked opponents and blew out the score with two own goals in the second half.

But Germany's complete performance was a warning to heavyweight rivals like the United States and England.

Working out how to shut down Popp's work in the box - and the teammates who assist her - will keep coaches up at night.

Popp thumped in her first header in the 11th minute from a Kathrin Hendrich (31) cross, then back-headed a Klara Buehl (22) corner for her second late in the half while spinning and off-balance.

Well-taken goals from Buehl and Lea Schueller in the second half underlined that Germany are no one-woman band but the show seems to go better when Popp is front of stage.

"That our goalscorer is also our captain is great," said Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

"We know how our team operates. Regardless of where Popp is playing, she is captain and a playmaker of the very best."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenPopp AlexandraGermanyMoroccoBuhl KlaraHendrich Kathrin
Related Articles
Relentless Germany put six past helpless Morocco to make early World Cup statement
Updated
Morocco keen to prove they belong at the World Cup and pave the way for Arab nations
Germany manager warns that the Women's World Cup has never been tougher
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: PSG accept Mbappe bid from Al-Hilal as Spurs give Kane ultimatum
Updated
Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer swaps Bayern for Dortmund
Coach Tata Martino reveals Lionel Messi is set to be the new Inter Miami captain
Attack is Norway's best medicine in World Cup, says coach Hege Riise
Despite being a great player, Trevor Francis never quite achieved greatness
Brazil's hat-trick hero Ary Borges exceeds her wildest dreams on World Cup debut
Hoffenheim sign Hungary defender Szalai on four-year-deal from Fenerbahce
New Zealand could be on verge of unexpected - a berth in Women's World Cup knockout round
Denmark set sights on England after getting World Cup campaign off to victorious start
Women's World Cup minnows closing the gap as opening round comes to an end
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: PSG accept Mbappe bid from Al-Hilal as Spurs give Kane ultimatum
Relentless Germany put six past helpless Morocco to make early World Cup statement
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |