Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award
Bonmati, Carmona and Kerr to vie for UEFA Player of the Year award
Olga Carmona lifted the Women's World Cup for Spain last weekend
Olga Carmona lifted the Women's World Cup for Spain last weekend
Profimedia
Chelsea striker Sam Kerr (29) of Australia and Spanish duo Aitana Bonmati (25, Barcelona) and Olga Carmona (23, Real Madrid) are in the running for UEFA's 2022-23 women's player of the year award, European football's governing body said on Friday.

Bonmati and Carmona were part of the Spain team which beat England 1-0 to win the Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Bonmati had a stellar domestic campaign with Barcelona, helping the club seal a fourth consecutive Spanish League title as well as winning the Women's Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.

Carmona scored the winning goal in the Women's World Cup final, but had little success with Madrid as they finished second behind Barcelona in the league and failed to win silverware - finishing runners-up in the Copa de la Reina.

Forward Kerr scored 29 goals in all competitions last season as Chelsea won their fourth consecutive FA Women's Super League title as well as the Women's FA Cup. She also reached the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup with Australia.

UEFA also announced the candidates for Women's Coach of the Year, with Barcelona's Jonatan Giraldez (31), Spain's Jorge Vilda (42) and England's Sarina Wiegman (53) the three final nominees.

The winners will be announced along with the men's player and coach of the year at the 2023-24 Champions League group stage draw in Monaco on August 31st.

Mentions
FootballWorld Cup WomenBonmati AitanaCarmona Garcia OlgaBarcelonaReal MadridChelseaAustraliaEnglandSpainKerr Samantha
Related Articles
Success of Women's World Cup still cannot hide financial gap with men
OPINION: Women's World Cup may be setting records but crowd disparity raising concerns
Record crowds expected as Women's World Cup kicks off despite Auckland shooting
Show more
Football
Bayern hand 'super-striker' Harry Kane the keys in push for consistency
Football Tracker: Real Madrid and Chelsea back in action as Rubiales saga rumbles on
Updated
Arsenal manager Arteta insists Gabriel Jesus fit to face Fulham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag defends midfield trio
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus on verge of West Ham move, Tierney heading to Sociedad
Updated
Bayern Munich close to signing keeper Peretz from Maccabi Tel Aviv-coach
Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales says he won't resign over kiss scandal
Updated
James Maddison to be available for Spurs match against Bournemouth, says Postecoglou
Convalescing Guardiola in 'continuous' contact with Man City, says assistant Lillo
Barcelona must raise their game ahead of tough Villarreal LaLiga clash
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus on verge of West Ham move, Tierney heading to Sociedad
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Pochettino aims to avoid a 'mess' as Chelsea eye more signings amid mounting injuries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |