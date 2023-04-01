England FA to '100 percent' reject any approach for women's coach Sarina Wiegman

Wiegman has guided England to the World Cup final
AFP
Any approach for England coach Sarina Wiegman would "100 percent" be rejected, the country's football association said ahead of Sunday's Women's World Cup final against Spain.

The United States are looking for a new coach following the resignation of Vlatko Andonovski, who oversaw their worst World Cup ever when they went out in the last 16 in Australia and New Zealand.

Wiegman played college football in the United States, but England's Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham moved swiftly to shut down any speculation she could succeed Andonovski.

Asked if any approach for the Dutch coach would be rejected, Bullingham told reporters: "One hundred percent. It is not about money. We are very, very happy with her and we feel she is happy.

"We've seen lots of rumours and look, she is a special talent. We know that. From our side, she's obviously contracted through until 2025."

Bullingham said the FA was happy with Wiegman's performance.

"We think she's doing a great job. We're obviously huge supporters of her and I think hopefully she feels the same way," he said.

Wiegman has guided England to their first World Cup final, having also led them to glory on home soil last summer in the European Championship.

Wiegman also took her native Netherlands to the European crown and the World Cup final four years ago, before losing 2-0 to the United States.

