Last-one-standing Sarina Wiegman hopes for more women coaches in football

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Last-one-standing Sarina Wiegman hopes for more women coaches in football
Last-one-standing Sarina Wiegman hopes for more women coaches in football
Sarina Wiegman is the only female coach left at the Women's World Cup
Sarina Wiegman is the only female coach left at the Women's World Cup
AFP
England coach Sarina Wiegman said Sunday she hopes there will be more woman coaches in the game in future after she became the last one remaining at the Women's World Cup.

Desiree Ellis's South Africa were defeated 2-0 by the Netherlands earlier in the day in the last 16, leaving Wiegman as the only woman coach left at the event.

Wiegman, who took her native Netherlands to the final in 2019 and guided England to the European Championships crown last summer, said: "Before the tournament started we had 20 male and 12 female coaches.

"What we hope is that that balance gets right in the future and we are working on that, at least in England.

"And I know in a lot of other countries too, to give opportunities to have more women in the game and hopefully also more coaches in the game."

Wiegman said it was not a "competition" to see which woman coach could stay at the World Cup longest, but added: "Of course, I had hoped that more female coaches would still be in the tournament."

England face Nigeria, coached by the American Randy Waldrum, in the last 16 on Monday in Brisbane.

Mentions
FootballEnglandWiegman SarinaWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
England's Keira Walsh may play in last-16 game, says Sarina Wiegman
Updated
Katie Zelem trusts England to avoid being latest World Cup upset when they face Nigeria
Flashscore's team of the World Cup group stage: A competition full of attacking firepower
Show more
Football
Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum targeting 'transformational' win against England
Lars Sondergaard says Denmark are ready to turn party poopers against Australia
Arsenal will focus on one trophy at a time after winning Community Shield, says Arteta
Australia eye Sam Kerr return in Women's World Cup last 16 clash with Denmark
Transfer News LIVE: Benfica's Ramos set to sign for PSG, Hojlund joins Man Utd
Updated
Ange Postecoglou tells Bayern only one deadline matters in Harry Kane chase
Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield after last-gasp equaliser
United States deserved to beat Sweden, says defiant Andonovski
United States Women's World Cup exit marks the end of illustrious era
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benfica's Ramos set to sign for PSG, Hojlund joins Man Utd
Sweden prevail on penalties to knock the United States out of the World Cup
Derby Week: Head to the seaside or to the football? In Croatia, they offer both
Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield after last-gasp equaliser

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |