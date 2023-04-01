England's Morgan relieved at first World Cup call-up after lengthy spell on the sidelines

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. England's Morgan relieved at first World Cup call-up after lengthy spell on the sidelines
England's Morgan relieved at first World Cup call-up after lengthy spell on the sidelines
Despite a season long injury, Morgan has made England's squad for the upcoming World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Despite a season long injury, Morgan has made England's squad for the upcoming World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
Reuters
Esme Morgan (22) was relieved when England manager Sarina Wiegman rang with news of her Women's World Cup call-up after the defender came back last year from a season-ending injury.

Morgan has been capped five times for the Lionesses since her October 2022 debut, had missed most of the previous season's campaign for her club Manchester City and England's triumphant European Championship campaign.

"I had an underlying confidence that I had done enough (to be called-up)," Morgan told The Guardian, while acknowledging some doubts. "There was a little part of me that just felt complete relief eventually when I did get the call.

"There's so many ups and downs because at the start of my rehab, I wanted to make the Euros, which in hindsight was never realistic at all.

"But as soon as I was back from that and I felt good in myself, I had my eyes set on the World Cup. I thought, 'I just want to get a good consistent season of football with City, try and stay fit and hopefully break into the England squad'.

Morgan said the time off had refreshed her mentally.

"It was maybe a blessing in disguise in changing my perspective a little bit," she added of the time taken to recover from a lower leg fracture.

The Lionesses, who won bronze in Canada in 2015 and came fourth four years ago in France, begin their World Cup campaign on July 22 against Haiti in Brisbane. They will also face Denmark and China in Group D.

Mentions
Morgan EsmeFootballWorld Cup WomenEngland
Related Articles
England's Bright joins chorus of calls for action on ACL injuries
England held to frustrating 0-0 draw by Portugal in World Cup tune-up
Friendly with Portugal chance for Wiegman to firm up England side ahead of World Cup
Show more
Football
'This country isn't just white': A diverse U.S. squad heads to women's World Cup
Brazil president Lula not a fan of Carlo Ancelotti as national coach
Host nations Australia and NZ cleared to fly Indigenous flags at Women's World Cup
Manchester City women sign highly rated Dutch international Roord from Wolfsburg
Inter sign midfielder Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo
"We can achieve something great" says France World Cup captain Wendie Renard
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, United close in on Onana
Updated
Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka joins Bayer Leverkusen from Arsenal
Spain's Cesar Azpilicueta joins Atletico Madrid as free agent after leaving Chelsea
AC Milan and Monza establish Silvio Berlusconi Trophy to honour late owner
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce Skriniar signing from Inter Milan, United close in on Onana
Fresh Andy Murray leads charge of British men before Stefanos Tsitsipas test
Tennis Tracker: Murray wins third set as play finishes, Pegula flies past Busca
Murray's night-time thriller ends on a Wimbledon cliff-hanger as curfew pauses night of drama

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |