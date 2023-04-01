Friendly with Portugal chance for Wiegman to firm up England side ahead of World Cup

Friendly with Portugal chance for Wiegman to firm up England side ahead of World Cup

England manager Sarina Wiegman (53) would have preferred more friendlies in the final run-up to the Women's World Cup, but will use Saturday's send-off match against Portugal to continue firming up her starting XI.

The Lionesses, ranked fourth in the world, host a Portuguese team making their World Cup debut at Milton Keynes in their final game on home soil before heading Down Under four days later.

"I'm satisfied with this preparation, and of course, yes, we would have wanted to play a little more games, but this is the schedule we have," Wiegman told a press conference on Friday at St George's Park.

"And you want to do what's best in preparation, but also what fits in the schedule from a physiology point of view.

"So, we're happy with this, these are the facts, we have to travel to the other side of the world too which needs some time to adapt to, and then we go into the group stage. So, we're ready."

The European champions will play Canada in a closed-door game in Australia on July 14th before beginning their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22nd.

While Wiegman, who has coached the Lionesses to 25 victories in their last 31 games, is a stickler for consistency - she went with the same starters for every game of last year's triumphant Euros - she has yet to firm up positions.

"We're getting closer, that's clear, but we're still trying out some things and in some positions I don't know what the starting line-up will be," said the Dutch manager. "That's why we need these two games.

"The team has changed a little bit... and there's also in some positions really high competition."

Captain and defender Millie Bright (29) is still recovering from knee surgery and will miss the game against Portugal along with midfielder Jordan Nobbs (30).

"I think they're in a good place in getting prepared for the World Cup," Wiegman said.

Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway (24) can earn her 50th cap for England on Saturday, but said there will not be time to pause and appreciate the moment.

"I think in football, it's really difficult to become reflective," she said. "Football doesn't rest and time doesn't stand still, so it's kind of one thing after another."