Friendly with Portugal chance for Wiegman to firm up England side ahead of World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Friendly with Portugal chance for Wiegman to firm up England side ahead of World Cup
Friendly with Portugal chance for Wiegman to firm up England side ahead of World Cup
Sarina Wiegman talks to the press ahead of Saturday's friendly
Sarina Wiegman talks to the press ahead of Saturday's friendly
Reuters
England manager Sarina Wiegman (53) would have preferred more friendlies in the final run-up to the Women's World Cup, but will use Saturday's send-off match against Portugal to continue firming up her starting XI.

The Lionesses, ranked fourth in the world, host a Portuguese team making their World Cup debut at Milton Keynes in their final game on home soil before heading Down Under four days later.

"I'm satisfied with this preparation, and of course, yes, we would have wanted to play a little more games, but this is the schedule we have," Wiegman told a press conference on Friday at St George's Park.

"And you want to do what's best in preparation, but also what fits in the schedule from a physiology point of view.

"So, we're happy with this, these are the facts, we have to travel to the other side of the world too which needs some time to adapt to, and then we go into the group stage. So, we're ready."

The European champions will play Canada in a closed-door game in Australia on July 14th before beginning their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22nd.

While Wiegman, who has coached the Lionesses to 25 victories in their last 31 games, is a stickler for consistency - she went with the same starters for every game of last year's triumphant Euros - she has yet to firm up positions.

"We're getting closer, that's clear, but we're still trying out some things and in some positions I don't know what the starting line-up will be," said the Dutch manager. "That's why we need these two games.

"The team has changed a little bit... and there's also in some positions really high competition."

Captain and defender Millie Bright (29) is still recovering from knee surgery and will miss the game against Portugal along with midfielder Jordan Nobbs (30).

"I think they're in a good place in getting prepared for the World Cup," Wiegman said.

Bayern Munich midfielder Georgia Stanway (24) can earn her 50th cap for England on Saturday, but said there will not be time to pause and appreciate the moment.

"I think in football, it's really difficult to become reflective," she said. "Football doesn't rest and time doesn't stand still, so it's kind of one thing after another."

Mentions
FootballBright MillieNobbs JordanStanway GeorgiaEnglandWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
England defender Millie Bright says injury a blessing in disguise ahead of World Cup
Sarina Wiegman names her final England squad for Women's World Cup
Risky move pays off for Lionesses' World Cup-bound Beth England
Show more
Football
FIFA orders Cardiff City to pay Nantes £9.45m Emiliano Sala transfer fee
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Szoboszlai, United in talks for Onana
Updated
Captains given choice of eight armbands at the FIFA Women's World Cup
Spain name final squad for women's World Cup after player-coach feud
Celtic sign Australian international Marco Tilio from Melbourne City
Alive and kicking for now, but isolated Russian football risks going backwards
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier arrested after accusations of racism
Celtic and Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy calls time on football career
Mexico into Gold Cup knockout stage after comfortable victory over Haiti
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Szoboszlai, United in talks for Onana
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Iga Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness as Wimbledon looms
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations