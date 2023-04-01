England defender Millie Bright says injury a blessing in disguise ahead of World Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. World Cup Women
  4. England defender Millie Bright says injury a blessing in disguise ahead of World Cup
England defender Millie Bright says injury a blessing in disguise ahead of World Cup
Millie Bright will captain England at the Women's World Cup
Millie Bright will captain England at the Women's World Cup
Reuters
England captain Millie Bright (29) is not quite ready to return to action after being out with a knee injury since March, but the centre back sees a silver lining in her forced lay-off having had her first proper break in years.

"I can't remember the last time I had longer than two weeks off. It's been a fair few years now," Bright told reporters on Tuesday. "Not the injury, but otherwise it has been a blessing in disguise that I've been able to have a clean slate.

"I've played through many injuries but with this one, I couldn't quite get there."

The World Cup-bound Lionesses trained at St George's Park on Tuesday and then met with media ahead of their tune-up game on Saturday against Portugal at Milton Keynes, a farewell to England fans before they travel Down Under for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Bright has not played since Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final win over Lyon in March, undergoing surgery to clean out a bony cartilage lesion from her knee.

"I think Saturday will be a little bit too soon," Bright said on the prospects of playing against Portugal. "I'm not back with the girls and I don't want to rush that.

"Obviously, we have a lot of time until the first game (England begin their World Cup campaign against Haiti on July 22nd). I'm gutted not to make that one but at the same time, I'm exactly where I want to be."

The months leading up to World Cup kickoff have been riddled with serious player injuries and England have been among the hardest hit with captain Leah Williamson (26), Beth Mead (28) and Fran Kirby (29) all recovering from serious knee injuries.

The squad was dealt another scare on Tuesday when Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood (29) went down in a heap - and with a shriek - after a hard tackle, with dozens of members of the media looking on.

"I'll be OK," said Greenwood, who had her shin wrapped in ice after limping off the pitch.

"It's sore, but it's football. It was a tackle, part of the game."

Bright, who was promoted to skipper in Williamson's absence, said her knee is feeling "really good," and noted that she had been present at the England camps since her injury, just not on the pitch with her teammates.

"I've just been training individually, ticking the boxes to prepare me for when I can return to the team," she said.

Bright called the amount of minutes she had played prior to her injury "ridiculous".

"I feel physically and mentally fresher than I've ever felt. Just based on the amount I've played it's been a blessing that I'm recovering," she said.

"I've been putting in the work and I'll be doing that until the tournament, so I have no concerns at all."

England head to the World Cup as the reigning European champions and ranked fourth in the world. Until a 2-0 loss to Australia on April 11th, the Lionesses had gone 30 games unbeaten.

Mentions
FootballBright MillieGreenwood AlexWilliamson LeahKirby FrancescaEnglandWorld Cup Women
Related Articles
Sarina Wiegman names her final England squad for Women's World Cup
England's Kirby to undergo knee surgery and miss World Cup
Mead hopeful over World Cup place with ACL rehab 'ahead of schedule'
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal renew Rice race, Manchester City confirm Kovacic signing
Updated
World Cup presents 'paradigm shift' in women's game, says Megan Rapinoe
Marta named in Brazil's squad for a sixth World Cup
Spain and Ukraine through after four-goal draw as co-hosts Romania bow out
Tottenham Hotspur sign goalkeeper Vicario from Empoli
Rapper Stormzy and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha to buy Croydon Athletic
Portugal's Dantas nets late to make last eight as hosts Georgia top group after Dutch draw
Mateo Kovacic joins Man City from Chelsea on four-year-deal
Updated
Adrien Rabiot extends contract with Juventus for another year amid United interest
Andrea Pirlo named head coach at relegated Sampdoria
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal renew Rice race, Manchester City confirm Kovacic signing
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
James Milner to Lionel Messi: The 10 best free transfers of the modern era